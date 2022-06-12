Shameless, up until the point of Emmy Rossum’s departure, had more or less revolved around her character, Fiona. Mainly her sexual escapades, string of failed relationships, struggles at keeping her family together, and finding a career path post incarceration. Her relationships with the other characters were front and center. Other characters’ arcs largely revolved around their reactions to or relationships with Fiona. Fiona is a flawed character, to say the least, but she is the backbone of the show up until the end of the ninth season. The world was never going to end with or without Fiona, but the show remained changed, for better or worse after her departure.

The first episode of Season 11 ends with a Frank (William H. Macy) monologue about family taking care of family being the Chicago and Gallagher way. The Gallaghers, like Chicago, are in a flux of change since Fiona’s departure. Some would say they are a shell of what they once were. Maybe it is because the show is wrapping up, maybe it is because Rossum carried the show, but it seems to have lost its edge, and some of its reality, in its final seasons.

RELATED: Mental Health Awareness Month: 7 Shows that Address and Explore Mental Health Issues

How Shameless Lost Its Edge

Image Via Showtime

Fiona is sexually liberated and doesn’t care who knows it. She ushers in a string of beaus all while not wearing underwear because she feels underwear was a waste of time and money. But most of the other characters are also sexually liberated, which makes it strange that once Fiona leaves, so does much of the raciness fans had come to expect. The show shies away from its infamous, raunchy roots after her departure. Although the audience can still get the gist of the naughtiness, it gets watered down.

Without Fiona, Shameless' Reality Changes

Image Via Showtime

Shameless offers the occasional unrealistic and/or directionless plot. For example, there were many points in the Karen (Rebecca Atkinson) narrative that go unanswered. Major ones being why did no one investigate her hit-and-run? Why didn't Sheila (Joan Cusack) go with Karen when she left? What happened to Shelia? However, post-Fiona, plot holes seem more of a given. It is hard to say why exactly, but many of the realistic details that helped audiences connect to the Gallaghers, which were woven into the story before, seem to be missing after Fiona leaves.

Debbie (Emma Kenney) has become the de facto head of the Gallaghers, which honestly makes the most sense of the other plots to follow. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) a juvenile delinquent, is a cop now. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is trying to sell the house, which no one in the family has a deed for because it belonged to dead Aunt Ginger. Someone as smart as Lip would know you can’t sell a house without a deed. Whatever happened to him being a genius? Lip's genius being repressed by societal views on poverty had been a front-runner in previous seasons, but seems to be largely forgotten by the tenth season. Even though it makes sense that Liam (Christian Isaiah) accidentally shoots and paralyzes Terry Milkovich (Dennis Cockrum), there was a buildup surrounding the incident that never really plays out. This buildup includes Liam hiding a gun in Carl's belongings and the brink of a race war. Those could have been interesting avenues to explore, but were not. Lastly, Frank (William H. Macy), despite having dementia, never gets caught for pulling an art heist. This likely leaves fans wondering what happened to the edgy realism that Shameless had originally captured as well as leaving some annoying loose ends.

Rossum's Exit Granted Others Their Time to Shine

Without its main character, the other players on Shameless had to come into their own and guide the show into a new, timely direction. Rossum’s leaving brought forth an ensemble cast going forward. Audiences may have hoped for better from the characters, but the other cast mates get chances to stand out. Without Fiona around, Lip seems to be flailing under the pressure at being the resident parental figure for his siblings as well as his own son. He is still standing in his own way more often than not. Instead of having honest talks with his girlfriend and mother of his son, Tami (Kate Milner), he tries to buy a murder house without filling her in on its background. He also doesn't follow up on legitimate leads for full-time work in order to maybe sell some stolen goods. Fiona was the major parent figure in his young life and with her gone, Liam is worried that he will be abandoned. When Lip wants to sell the house, we see a heartbreaking scene of the youngest Gallagher preparing for homelessness by trying to sleep on a sidewalk bench.

Despite the plot holes in their arcs, the Balls, too, have come into their own as a family separate of the Gallaghers. Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) are running a legal marijuana business and raising their twin girls while V works on a campaign for a local politician. Rossum’s departure allows for more character development of the other cast members. They are all existing outside a space that was occupied by Fiona. They solve their problems and experience their highs and lows, and perhaps, that is what the show needed to end on.

In Fiona’s Absence, the Gallaghers Become More Insular

Image Via Showtime

Fiona and V were best friends and there were always some of Fiona’s boyfriends around to cause interest, and sometimes even support systems. Without the ties to Fiona, other characters gradually start to fade from their view. Even though these isolations and separations are not ideal, especially for Liam and the grandchildren, it somehow manages to make the point that the Gallaghers stick together, just the way Fiona taught them. With the beloved Kev and V leaving for Louisville, Fiona being gone, and Chicago’s atmosphere changing by the day, times are uncertain. There is no pathetic Deus ex machina to bring the Gallaghers to some lofty position. Frank is dying. Lip and Tami face an unplanned pregnancy. Mickey (Noel Fisher) and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) have major hurdles in their marriage. They are trying to be open to the possibility of future children, and in a reassuring gesture, Ian offers Lip that he and Mickey could take the unplanned future child in should Lip and Tami find themselves in that position. In the last scenes, the Gallagher family realizes that they only have each other to rely on. They will do whatever it takes to stay together and, as the song they sing at the closing credits suggest, get by.

By Leaving, Fiona Gives her Audience Hope

Image via Showtime

Fiona’s departure gives hope to others stuck in the cycle of poverty that they can break the cycle. Representation is important. The show’s often accurate portrayal of the ruthless cycle of poverty resonated with audiences and many related to Fiona’s character and sacrifices. Her ability to transcend her station may inspire others not to give up hope that they could do the same. It wasn’t a bizarre twist of fate that got her out, either. It was hard work, refusing to give up, and learning from her mistakes. She makes some money from a real estate investment and is urged on by her lawyer to leave the South Side and her “hood rat” ways behind her, so she does. She leaves half the money to her siblings and leaves Chicago with the rest. Even though audiences don’t find out her fate, we assume that it is better than what she left behind. In the last scene of the first season, Fiona stands, seemingly paralyzed, on a train station platform after having watched her boyfriend leave. She was supposed to go with him, but she could not leave her siblings or her way of life behind. Then we see a Fiona that has weathered even more storms, and we see her emerge from her paralysis and take her second chance while she can. That spirit of second chances and overcoming the odds, is what makes Fiona, and Shameless, powerful.