"Shameless," the long-running television series known for its storytelling and captivating characters, has captivated audiences for over a decade. Set in the gritty backdrop of Chicago's South Side, the show follows the unconventional and often chaotic lives of the Gallaghers as they navigate poverty, addiction, and the complexities of relationships.

Throughout its impressive 11-season run, the show has introduced viewers to a colorful cast of characters, each with its own quirks, flaws, and redeeming qualities. This article will explore the rankings of each character within the "Shameless" universe.

10 Mickey Milkovich

Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher), initially introduced as a tough and aggressive individual, undergoes a remarkable transformation throughout the series, revealing layers of complexity and depth. Despite his tough exterior, Mickey's character is marked by moments of vulnerability and tenderness, particularly in his relationship with Ian Gallagher.

RELATED: 'Shameless' Characters Ranked by Shamelessness

Mickey's journey is defined by his struggle with his sexuality and the societal expectations placed upon him. As he navigates the challenges of reconciling his identity in a conservative environment, his love story with Ian becomes a central and powerful plotline. Noel Fisher's portrayal of Mickey is both raw and emotionally charged, capturing the internal conflicts and growth of the character. Mickey Milkovich is a fan favorite, leaving a lasting impact on viewers with his captivating storyline.

9 Frank Gallagher

Frank Gallagher (William H Macy) is undeniably the most shameless character in the series. He is an alcoholic, manipulative, and self-serving father who consistently puts his desires ahead of his children's well-being. A selfish character at best.

However, despite his despicable behavior, Frank's character offers a darkly comedic commentary on societal issues and the consequences of addiction. The audience will always have a divided outlook on Frank, but Macy's performance brings depth to the character, making him simultaneously detestable and strangely sympathetic.

8 Ian Gallagher

Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) is a complex character who grapples with his identity and mental health throughout the series. Ian is determined to prove that he doesn't need to depend upon anybody and tries to stand out.

Ian consistently demonstrates his resilience and desire to make a difference. His relationship with Mickey Milkovich is another subplot to his character. Ian's growth throughout the series, both as an individual and in his relationships, makes him a fan favorite.

7 Debbie Gallagher

Debbie Gallagher (Emma Kenny) starts off as the youngest and the most naive Gallagher. She undergoes a remarkable transformation due to a series of trials and tribulations as she grows into a resilient and independent young woman.

Her character undergoes a character development arc which is marked by decision-making and adaptability. While her choices may not always be conventional or morally upright, her commitment to her family, coupled with her resilience and ambition secures her place among the most notable characters in the Shameless universe.

6 Carl Gallagher

Carl Gallagher (Ethan Cutkosky) is the character who undergoes one of the most significant transformations in the series. Initially portrayed as a troublemaker, Ethan Cutkosky breathes life into Carl, showcasing his journey from a mischievous child to a disciplined young adult.

His transformation explores themes of identity, redemption, and the consequences of his actions. Cutkosky's portrayal captures the complexities of Carl's character, making him a compelling figure in the series.

5 Veronica Fisher

Veronica Fisher (Shanola Hampton) is the resident energetic and charismatic bundle of energy in the series. As a loyal friend and neighbor, she is always willing to lend a helping hand or provide a listening ear to the ever-chaotic Gallagher family.

Her unapologetically bold and confident personality along with her determination to protect her friends make her all the more endearing for the fans. A vibrant character indeed.

4 Sheila Jackson

Sheila Jackson (Joan Cusack), is a deeply caring and compassionate individual. Her character arc consists of her extreme germophobia and agoraphobia, leading her toward self-isolation and, become obsessed with cleanliness and order. Despite her idiosyncrasies. She demonstrates remarkable growth throughout the series as she confronts her fears and learns to navigate the outside world.

One of Sheila's defining traits is her unwavering dedication to her son, Karen, and later to her adopted son, Hymie. She goes to great lengths to protect and provide for them, even if it means making difficult sacrifices. Sheila's journey from being a timid and sheltered to finding her voice and independence is captivating to watch. Through her interactions with the Gallagher family, Sheila learns to embrace her desires and needs, breaking free from the confines of her anxiety.

3 Kevin Ball

Kevin Ball (Steve Howey), affectionately known as Kev, brings an endearing energy and a good-natured spirit to the Gallagher household. He is known for his playful and often outrageous antics, always finding ways to have fun and make those around him laugh. Despite his sometimes questionable decision-making, Kevin has a heart of gold and is fiercely loyal to his friends and family.

RELATED: 'Shameless' The Best of Kevin Ball

One of Kevin's most endearing qualities is his unwavering support and love for his partner, Veronica Fisher. Their relationship is a cornerstone of the series, and Kev's devotion to Veronica is unwavering. He is always there to lift her spirits and stand up for her when needed. Kev's charming and comedic personality makes him a fan favorite, and his genuine care for others shines through in his interactions with the Gallagher family.

2 Lip Gallagher

Lip Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White) is the resident genius of the family. His journey throughout the series is filled with highs and lows as he discovers his intellectual prowess and self-destructive tendencies are making him confront his inner demons sooner than he would like.

RELATED: Jeremy Allen White Plays 'Shameless' Most Tragic Character

Being the defacto patriarch of the family, he shoulders most of the responsibility himself and goes on a path of redemption for himself. Lip exhibits sharp wit and fierce protectiveness towards his younger siblings. Which makes him all the more endearing to watch too.

1 Fiona Gallagher

Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum) is the eldest child of Frank and Monica and the glue that holds the family together. From the beginning, Fiona is portrayed as a resilient and resourceful character, shouldering the responsibility of her younger siblings while their father is absent.

RELATED: Why did Emmy Rossum Leave 'Shameless'- And How was Fiona written off

Emmy Rossum's portrayal of Fiona is also noteworthy. Her ability to bring the character to life speaks volumes about her acting skills. She is the perfect casting choice for a character that showcases the character's growth from a struggling young woman to a successful business-woman. Her journey is filled with heartbreak, triumphs, and countless sacrifices, making her the most dynamic and compelling character in the series.

NEXT: Every 'Shameless' Season Ranked From Worst to Best