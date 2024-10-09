November is about to be a deliciously hilarious month for fans of the dysfunctional Gallagher clan as the U.K. series Shameless has found a new home on BritBox, but sadly, not all eleven seasons. As fans know, the British comedy inspired the U.S. version that aired on Showtime for a decade from January 9, 2011, to April 11, 2021, and was set in the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. In contrast, Shameless U.K. was set in Manchester on the fictional Chatsworth council estate and aired on Channel 4 from January 13, 2004, to May 28, 2013.

Only Seasons 6-9 of Shameless, created and executive produced by Paul Abbott, are heading to BritBox next month. Season 6 will arrive on November 5, followed by Season 7 on November 12 and Seasons 8 (which includes the show’s 100th episode) and 9 on November 19 and 26, respectively.

Similar to the U.S. version, Shameless revolves around the broken working-class Gallagher family: Frank, Fiona, Lip, Ian, Carl, Debbie, and Liam. The British series features an extraordinary cast, including David Threlfall, Annabelle Apsion, Maggie O'Neill, Anne-Marie Duff, James McAvoy, Jody Latham, Craig Cash, Gerard Kearns, Rebecca Ryan, and Elliott Tittensor, among others. Furthermore, it was produced by Company Pictures and comprises 139 humorous episodes.

How Many Versions of ‘Shameless’ Exist?

Close

Thanks to the success of the British Shameless, a couple of other versions were soon created, including the U.S. one developed by John Wells. The cast of this compelling Showtime series included William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, and Shanola Hampton.

In September 2017, a Turkish version came to life with Fox Turkey airing the adaptation. Titled Bizim Hikaye, which translates to Our Story, it starred Hazal Kaya and Burak Deniz. In the same month, NTV began airing a Russian adaptation with a similar title but in Russian — Besstydniki.

Shameless U.K. Seasons 6-9 will arrive on BritBox in November. In the meantime, stream the U.S. version on Netflix.

Shameless A scrappy, feisty, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies. Release Date January 9, 2011 Creator Paul Abbott, John Wells Cast William H. Macy , Jeremy Allen White , Cameron Monaghan , Noel Fisher , Ethan Cutkosky , Shanola Hampton , Steve Howey , Scott Michael Campbell Studio Showtime Main Genre Comedy Seasons 10 Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX