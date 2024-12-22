After graduating from UCLA in the '80s, screenwriter Shane Black very quickly achieved what many aspiring writers never do. He sold a screenplay to Warner Bros. and retained sole writing credit. That screenplay was for a film called Lethal Weapon, which would earn over $120 million at the box office and spawn three sequels and a TV series. The screenplay's success wasn't just a flash in the pan; Black's snappy and sardonic writing style was arriving at just the right time for Hollywood, which would spend the '80s and '90s reveling in "everyman" heroes, gruff and grimy crime stories, and high-concept, original action films.

Black was exactly what the action landscape was looking for at the time, and the writer would go on to shape this culture as much as he fit into it. Several of his subsequent screenplays would start eye-watering Hollywood bidding wars. The Last Boy Scout sold for a record-breaking $1.75 million in 1990. Black would soon break records again when a bidding war erupted for The Long Kiss Goodnight in 1994. That script would sell to New Line Cinema for a staggering fee of $4 million, $3.5 million of which represented Black's share. While being in demand is a defining feature of Black's career, the writer (and later, director) is also known for another feature that many of his films share: a Christmas setting. Black has explained that "Christmas represents a little stutter in the march of days" and "informs as a backdrop." This list will rank every Shane Black Christmas movie based on how prominent the holiday is and the quality of the film itself.

Less than a year after the events of The Avengers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is grappling with everything he experienced and what it means for the future. Plagued by panic attacks and flashbacks of near-death and alien invasion, Tony has developed insomnia and stays up all night tinkering with new variations of his iconic Iron Man suit. While trying to ignore his mental decline, another threat rears its head: a terrorist who calls himself The Mandarin (Sir Ben Kingsley) is perpetrating a series of bombings across the country.

In 2013, Christmas arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, very few MCU films were (or have since been) as stamped with a director's unique style as Iron Man 3. While the studio claims to encourage directors to bring their voice to projects, Marvel's same-same output and hiring scandals (see Edgar Wright's Ant-Man departure) would beg to differ. Yet, Iron Man 3 is a bright and shining outlier, which isn't the biggest surprise considering Robert Downey Jr. is the studio's most powerful star and Black's frequent collaborator. While the film is a huge departure from the studio's other projects and far from perfect, Black's sharply defined style and Christmas backdrop fit perfectly into the film. Furthermore, the switch-up in tone and the introduction of a background holiday are reminiscent of the comic books the films are based on, which often change tones and settings as new artists and writers take over.

Former Special Forces soldier and current narcotics Sergeant Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) is living on the edge following the death of his wife. Despite working for the LAPD, Riggs has become erratic and suicidal and engages in risky behavior on a regular basis. Even though his mental state is questionable, Riggs' captain partners him with Sergeant Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), a veteran of the force and the war. The pair butt heads due to their wildly different styles of policing.

Stereotypes have to start somewhere, and many of the most enduring and utilized action tropes and clichés started right here with Lethal Weapon. It isn't hard to see why the script was snapped up by a studio despite the inexperience of the writer. Shane Black's voice is undeniable, and his pithy and descriptive action lines are as evocative as they are personable. The addition of Christmas as a backdrop helps anchor the film, which, at the time, relied on a range of unproven storytelling beats to craft its narrative. Since Lethal Weapon's release in 1987, those unproven story beats are now part of the action film formula as a result of Shane Black's story and Richard Donner's execution.

Samantha Caine (Geena Davis) is a sweet-natured school teacher who lives in a small Pennsylvania town. She shares her home with her young daughter, Caitlin (Yvonne Zima), and her boyfriend, Hal (Tom Amandes). Although Samantha's reasonably content with her life, there are questions she wants answered. Mainly, Samantha wants to know who she was before she was found eight years ago, pregnant, washed ashore on a beach, and with no memory of her life before. Many private investigators, including Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson), have tried and failed to learn about Samantha's past. But, when a small car accident results in a concussion, her memories begin to come back, and Samantha figures out that she used to be a skilled assassin.

One of the most Christmas-y of Shane Black's films is The Long Kiss Goodnight. Wintery, snow-drenched and featuring an action set piece at a holiday parade, the film is as much a Christmas movie as it is a product of its decade. Elements like the leather jacket-clad villain, the rough-and-tumble private investigator and the large number of explosions date The Long Kiss Goodnight firmly in the mid-'90s. Its era is one of the most perfect things about the film. Made late enough to embrace its female lead and edgier plot points but made early enough to avoid the tiring self-referential storytelling and the lowest common denominator punchlines of modern action, The Long Kiss Goodnight is what '90s action is all about.

Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is a private investigator working in the heart of Los Angeles in 1977. While investigating a case related to the disappearance of a young woman named Amelia (Margaret Qualley), Holland crosses paths with Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), an enforcer for hire. Due to their mutual interests, the pair form an unlikely partnership. They begin to dig around into Amelia's life, connections, and the factors contributing to her disappearance. In the process, Holland and Jackson realize they may have bitten off more than they can chew and find themselves surrounded by very dangerous people who keep dropping dead.

In The Nice Guys, Shane Black returns to the well that has rewarded him so thoroughly throughout his career: the odd couple. Gosling and Crowe's partnership anchors the wacky retro-noir and provides much more levity than one would expect from Crowe in particular. The Nice Guys ranks the lowest on the Black "Christmasy" scale, with only a scene or two using the holiday as a backdrop. Although the representation of Christmas throughout the film is scant, it still packs a punch. The warm depiction of retro 1970s LA cuts a striking contrast against jazzy Christmas music and festive decorations. This juxtaposition, and other similarly counter-intuitive storytelling tools and visuals, makes The Nice Guys arguably Black's best film. It's far from certain, but hopefully, The Nice Guys will return for a sequel eventually.

Harry Lockhart (Downey Jr.), a thief, conman, and amateur magician, is on the run from a burglary gone wrong. With the police nipping at his heels, he bursts into the nearest building and finds himself in a casting session for a film. Panicked and looking for a hideout, Harry sits down with the casting agent and begins sobbing about his botched burglary and the state of his life. Mistaking his genuine outburst for an audition, the producers send him to Los Angeles to screen test for the role of a private investigator. To help him get into character, the producers pair Harry up with real P.I. "Gay" Perry (Val Kilmer). While on a stakeout, the pair accidentally gets involved in a serious conspiracy that eventually entangles Hollywood power players, hired goons, and Harry's childhood friend Harmony (Michelle Monaghan).

Shane Black pulled out all the stops for his directorial debut, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The film sees hard-boiled detective story beats criss-cross while Kilmer and Downey effortlessly trade witty, rat-a-tat dialogue back and forth. The cherry on top of the magnetic story and charismatic performances is the seedy and adult depiction of an LA Christmas dominated by slick parties and ill intent. Although Black had been wildly successful as a screenwriter, offering him a seat in the director's chair for Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was far from a sure thing. And, despite what younger audiences may believe, casting Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role was a huge risk. The late '90s and early 2000s had been a difficult time for Downey, and a string of scandals and a history of substance abuse had led to a dip in his career. Downey Jr.'s charismatic performance in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was a contributing factor in the revitalization of his career.