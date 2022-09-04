During last night’s tribute concert to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, his 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins took to the stage to play drums for an emotional performance of the Foo Fighters’ classic song, “My Hero.”

While the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert featured plenty of drummers including Blink-182’s Travis Barker, The Police’s Stewart Copeland and Rufus Taylor, it was Hawkins’ son that took the stage and stole the show for the concert’s penultimate number. While introducing him, the Foo Fighters’ lead singer Dave Grohl stated, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and let me tell you I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family.” Grohl continued, “And he needs to be here tonight with all of us, and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums.”

Last night’s first of two tribute concerts took place at Wembley Stadium and featured a long list of musical icons from the likes of Paul McCartney, who played a live rendition of The Beatles’ Abbey Road song, “Oh, Darling!” for the first time ever; Queen’s Brian May and Rodger Taylor; and Liam Gallagher among many others who were there to pay tribute to the late drummer.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 and was a staple of the band until his tragic passing on March 25. His last film appearance was in the Foo Fighters-led horror film, Studio 666, which also starred Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin.

If you missed the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, it was streamed on Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (domestically and internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) and is available on-demand now on Paramount+ and will be available on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5.

The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will take place on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. While there are several returning acts from the London concert, some newcomers including Miley Cyrus and Pink have been announced for appearances.

The proceeds from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will be given to the charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares. For more information about the tribute concerts including lineups and how to stream the show, check out their official website. Check out the video below to see Hawkins’ son Shane perform “My Hero” with Foo Fighters: