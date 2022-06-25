Paranormal shows have been all the rage ever since Ghost Hunters premiered in the early 2000s. There have been a lot of investigative shows in the wake of that hit series, but arguably one of the best shows in that genre wasn’t even on TV. Buzzfeed Unsolved Supernatural captured the hearts of many paranormal fanatics for almost a decade. Although that series ended late last year with its seventh season, The Ghoul Boys are finally set to return with a new paranormal series titled Ghost Files. On top of that, everyone's favorite lovable investigators Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej announced at VidCon this past Friday that the series will premiere in September 2022 on their YouTube channel Watcher.

The announcement also came with a new poster with our two fabled investigators Bergara and Madej mid-hunt with some sleek Ghost Files jackets. The image has a fun Ghostbusters/X-Files vibe and the haunting shadow creature behind them sets the eerie mood. The green and blue shadowy color palette pops against the dark background making this a delightful poster for the true believer.

Bergara and Madej’s ghost adventures are some of the most entertaining videos you will ever watch on YouTube. The pair’s chemistry is simply electric, and they never cease to make their audience laugh. The banter between Bergara and Madej is legendary, comedic gold at this point. One of the best things about their past series was the fact that you got both sides of the equation. Bergara is a believer in the paranormal while Madej is a full-blown skeptic — much like The X Files' Mulder and Scully. This clashing dynamic has led to so much memorable comedy to the point where the two have dedicated fan bases. The “Shanaics” and the “Boogaras."

Madej is an absolutely fearless person who ain’t afraid of no ghost or demon. Actually, he welcomes demons to the constant dismay of Bergara who is usually not a fan of potential possession. Yet, while their antics are endlessly funny, they always still find a way to be informative. They never let the tragedy of a location and the dark history of their investigation get lost in their off-the-wall well-executed humor. That’s a balance that’s hard to achieve, but these two popular paranormal investigators always found a way to pull it off.

Ghost Files is expected to be in the same wacky vein as Buzzfeed Unsolved. Bergara and Madej will be going to a different location every week to hunt demons while they will hilariously roast one another. However, there will be new additions to this upcoming show as well, like the investigators analyzing user-submitted evidence in each location to help their investigation. While Bergara and Madej have kept their fan base engaged in the paranormal with other hit shows like Are You Scared? and Too Many Spirits, this is an exciting return to what this dynamic duo does best. Hunting demons and making fun of every last thing, dead or alive, around them while answering the age-old question, are ghosts real?

The Ghoul Boys are finally returning this September only on the Watcher's YouTube channel. While we anxiously wait for this haunting pair to return, you can see the new poster and watch the previously released teaser trailer for Ghost Files down below.