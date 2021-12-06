It has been announced that a multi-year deal has been inked between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective for an MCU series on Disney+. The announcement of this deal included confirmation by Disney that Cretton will be returning to write and direct the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Reported by Deadline, the new deal comes after the blockbuster success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which starred Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, and saw the film make $94.6M on its Labor Day opening, setting a Labor Day opening box office record. In its first weekend, the film was the highest-grossing domestic release to date this year with $224.5M and has since made nearly $432M worldwide. The film represents the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that is led by an Asian actor and mostly Asian cast, with its sequel joining the ever-growing list of announced Marvel content expected to be coming out in the next few years.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Kevin Feige, President and Chief Creative Officer at Marvel Studios. Cretton also provided a statement, saying “working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

Cretton's feature film debut was the 2012 picture I Am Not a Hipster, which premiered at Sundance. His next film was Short Term 12 the next year and won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival. His most recent film before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was 2019's Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx. Along with the upcoming MCU Disney+ series, Cretton is also directing and executively producing a Disney+ series adapting Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel, American Born Chinese.

Information on when the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will start production as well as details on the in-development MCU series for Disney+ that Cretton is attached to are currently unknown.

