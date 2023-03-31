Marvel took a big swing when it released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Rather than focusing on the established characters of the MCU or a giant from the comic canon, the studio brought in a newer character to further diversify the roster of on-screen heroes. Thanks to a bevy of crossovers, a strong story that felt fresh for the massive movie franchise, and a great cast featuring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh, it was an absolute success, scoring the biggest Labor Day weekend box office debut ever at the time. Director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to return and helm the sequel at some point, and with Liu returning to theaters with One True Loves, Collider's own Christina Radish asked the star about the pressures of playing Shang-Chi once again.

Although there are high expectations for a Shang-Chi 2 following the critical acclaim the actioner received, Liu finds that the stress that comes with introducing a new character and world while still under an MCU-sized budget is far greater. "Generally, you’re under the most pressure when something is unproven," he said. "There’s really high stakes. I remember shooting the first movie and feeling like, 'Okay, we’re essentially crafting this character, every single day.' The stakes could not be higher because it was a 100 bajillion dollar movie budget. I feel like those are the circumstances under which the pressure would be the highest." With the character already established and proving to be one of the most-exciting heroes in the MCU in recent memory, Liu is more pumped than anything to return, adding:

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn’t necessarily feel like there’s a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed. It feels like we’ve established a world and there’s just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we’ve spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we’re getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We’ll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun’s character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She’s on top of the world and just the queen of everything."

As Liu notes, one of his co-stars might be in for a pay raise if they return. "That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She’s on top of the world and just the queen of everything." Yeoh earned praise as Ying Nan, the guardian of the mythical dimension Ta Lo, but the veteran actress shot into the stratosphere with Everything Everywhere All At Once which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. She's not the only Shang-Chi alum keeping busy though, as Awkwafina is about to appear in the Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult-led Renfield in April.

Liu Is Taking it Easy Until Shang-Chi 2 Films

For his part, Liu isn't quite in Shang-Chi 2 mode either. In addition to One True Loves, he also has Simulant, Grand Death Lotto, and Greta Gerwig's Barbie among other projects ahead of him in the near future. When asked if he knew when he started filming for the Marvel sequel or if he's keeping ready for the film, he said:

No. I hope I’m not exposing myself by saying that I’m definitely not forever staying in Marvel training camp. I’m forever being kind to myself and eating good food, and keeping the body nice and warm. You keep the mileage low until you’re absolutely forced to put more miles on it. That’s the philosophy of thought I belong to.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on a potential Shang-Chi sequel and keep an eye out for our full interview with Liu. Check out the trailer for One True Loves below.