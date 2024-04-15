The Big Picture Simu Liu promises a sequel to Shang-Chi despite Marvel's radio silence, reassuring fans of hope for the future of the property.

Shang-Chi's use of kung-fu and cultural significance sets it apart in the superhero fatigue era, refreshing the genre.

Marvel's uncertain future with TV programming and a historic strike may delay Shang-Chi 2, but the character remains instrumental for Marvel's future.

In the three years since Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered, fans have been rightfully concerned about the future of the property. But while Marvel has enacted radio silence on any potential sequel, Simu Liu continues to assure viewers that there is still hope. The actor portrays the titular character who must battle his tyrannical father for the fate of a mystical realm, Ta Lo. A classic origin story revolving around the hero’s journey, Shang-Chi used familiar story points to tell a refreshing story. Marvel was suffering from superhero fatigue, and Shang-Chi’s use of kung-fu and culturally significant beats set it apart from others of its kind.

Fans may have cause to be worried. Liu's role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was a highlight of the 2023 season but could indicate that Shang-Chi is on the back burner. Luckily, Liu took to Threads to correct this apparent misconception. After one fan, Victoria Avalor, expressed discontent that Shang-Chi did not seem to be a priority for Marvel, Liu replied directly in a comment.

“I proooomiss it’s happening,” Liu posted. The actor has been quite transparent on social media in the past, so his assurances are trustworthy. But with other films in the works and no confirmation as of yet, it doesn’t appear to be a priority for the brand.

Many Factors May Impact ‘Shang-Chi’

Currently, Marvel seems to be at a crossroads with its programming. After launching Disney+ and the success of WandaVision and Loki, television programming seemed to be the future. However, with fewer relevant additions such as Secret Invasion, Marvel has lost its confidence. They have slowed down the production of its films and television. Young Avengers has been teased for some time and still has yet to have a definitive production date. The brand seems to focus on past successes such as X-Men ‘97 and Daredevil, two effective reboots of popular properties.

Shang-Chi certainly seems to have a murky future among these factors. Another big wrench in the Marvel plan was the 2023 Sag-AFTRA and WGA strike. Concerns over AI and lack of compensation caused a historic strike that pushed many anticipated projects out. It is entirely likely that Shang-Chi was one of these delayed productions. But if Marvel wants to continue innovation over a decade after the creation of its ambitious universe, it’s going to have to invest in its properties. For comic fans, Shang-Chi is a beloved character that connects to other well-known figures like Iron Fist. Shang-Chi is instrumental in the future of Marvel, no matter when it comes out. Until then, fans can relive the epic fight scenes by streaming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+.

