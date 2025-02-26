The MCU has had its ups and downs since it began with Iron Man in 2008, but there have perhaps been a few more bumps in the road in the post-Endgame saga of storytelling. One of the universal bright spots is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the 2021 MCU film that earned scores of 92% from critics and 98% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing over $432 million at the global box office. A sequel to the film has already been announced, with star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton expected to return, and although Cretton has also been tapped to direct Spider-Man 4 — which will be filmed later this year and release on July 31 — Liu told ScreenRant he doesn't think his new commitments affect the plans for Shang-Chi 2 at all:

"I don't think anything's been impacted. I speak to Destin often and there's nothing coming out of both of us but excitement to make this film."

We're now more than three years removed from the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which also introduced Tony Leung as one of the MCU's greatest villains, Wenwu / The Mandarin. While it has yet to be officially confirmed, it's highly likely that the currently untitled Shang-Chi sequel was going to tie into the storyline of Kang the Conqueror, who has now been discarded as the feature villain of the Multiverse Saga after Jonathan Majors was fired. The Shang-Chi post credit scene features other MCU heroes like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) teasing that the Rings are a "beacon" that are sending a message. While we may never find out where, it's possible that it was going to a past (or future) variant of Kang.

Simu Liu Has Been Extremely Busy Post-‘Shang-Chi’