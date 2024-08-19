The Big Picture A Shang-Chi sequel was confirmed by lead actor Simu Liu, with promises of an amazing follow-up to the successful superhero film.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to return for Shang-Chi 2, with little updates on production and no release date announced yet.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings remains a fan-favorite, boasting high scores and accolades for its box office success.

The future for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings seems to be hopeful, according to the film's lead star. Simu Liu reveals the upcoming superhero sequel is still happening, despite what his co-stars have claimed in a recent interview. Shang-Chi was first released in 2021 and is currently the 10th highest MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes, with certified critics score of 91 percent, just between The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War.

In an interview with The Press Trust of India, The Jackpot actor didn't share much about the sequel's developments, other than it's "going to be amazing." This is the second time that Liu addressed the topic, as back in April 2024, he posted on Threads, promising that it's still happening. As of writing, a release date has yet to be announced and no news about it was revealed during this year's San Diego Comic Con.

"A lot of it is above my pay grade but it's definitely happening. So, just very excited to kind of work on it and it's going to be amazing. I really can't say anything beyond that."

Shang-Chi was a major success when it was released in theaters. Aside from its high critics' score, the superhero feature was highly loved by fans, with an average audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film generated over 432 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing domestic release of the Pandemic. It was nominated for numerous accolades, such as "Best Visual Effects" for the 2022 Academy Awards.

What Do We Know About 'Shang-Chi 2'?

Following Shang-Chi's success in 2021, it was announced that the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, would return to write and direct the second installment for the MCU blockbuster. In an old interview with Collider, while he didn't reveal a guarantee, he stated that Marvel Studios were "gauging to see how people react" before any confirmations were made. In addition, it was reported that Cretton stepped down from his director role for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to focus on the sequel.

Since then, there have been little updates in terms of Shang-Chi 2's production stage. It was revealed that supporting actor, Ben Kingsley, would reprise his role of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series, which also has Cretton attached to the project. However, the film's female lead, Awkwafina, told Collider that she hasn't heard anything about the upcoming feature.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney+.