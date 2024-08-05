The Big Picture Marvel star Awkwafina hasn't heard any updates on a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings despite its success.

Recent MCU developments suggest a potential script change for Shang-Chi 2 to fit the larger story.

While a sequel to Shang-Chi is highly likely, there has been no official announcement yet.

The sequel to one of the highest-rated movies in the post-Endgame era of Marvel just got a devastating update from one of its stars. While speaking to Comicbook.com to promote her upcoming movie Jackpot! with John Cena, Awkwafina spoke about a sequel to the hit 2021 Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi currently sits at 91% from critics and 88% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and is well-regarded as one of the brightest spots in what has been a largely bumpy road since launching the Multiverse Saga. When asked if she had heard anything from Marvel Studios regarding the follow-up to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina simple said, "I have not. I haven't [heard anything], but those were exciting announcements at Comic-Con.

While it's always impossible to rule out a Marvel actor pulling an Andrew Garfield and, more recently, a Dafne Keen, who both denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine before actually appearing in the films, recent MCU developments allude to her more than likely telling the truth. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featured a post-credit scene which saw Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel attempt to help Shang-Chi figure out what his rings were a beacon for. While it was never officially confirmed — and likely never will be now — many fans speculated that the rings were a connection to Kang the Conqueror, given their striking resemblance to his Time Chair that can be seen in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Is Moving in a Different Direction for ‘Avengers 5’

Close

It's also important to remember that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was originally attached to direct Avengers 5 when it was titled Kang Dynasty, more proof of potential connections between Kang and the Ten Rings. Now that Kang has been discarded as a villain in the future of the MCU and Robert Downey Jr. is back to play Victor Von Doom, Shang-Chi 2 is likely undergoing some serious script changes to fit into the larger story. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office, which combined with stellar reviews and strong general reception means a Shang-Chi sequel is almost certainly coming, it's just a matter of when.

There has been no official announcement for a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and stream the first Shang-Chi movie exclusively on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+