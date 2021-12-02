There is a lot of detail and creative vision that goes into creating the look, feel, and lore of a Marvel film. Just ask Andy Park, Marvel’s Director of Visual Development who created the world surrounding Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Park revealed the imagination, research, and attention to detail that went into one of the biggest films of the year. He spoke about how proud he was to be the creator of the first leading Asian character in the MCU. “There’s been a few Asian characters throughout the history of the MCU, but to have the first title, leading Asian character, and just the world that we've created, I’m proud, happy,” Park said.

Park started with Marvel Studios over eleven years ago, as part of the team that brought Captain America: The First Avenger to life in Phase One of the MCU. He described the process of bringing beloved Marvel characters to life as being “very organic,” and he started imagining the look and feel of Shang-Chi before production even started on the film. He went on to say, " I love comic-accurate costumes because I grew up in the 80s, 90s as a Marvel Comics fan. So for me, working here has been me always pushing the more comic accurate look."

“I started doing work even before Destin [Daniel Cretton] got the job or even before Simu Liu was cast,” Park said. “We’re working on it a lot of times, even pre-pre-production. It’s not even official in production yet, but that’s one of the benefits that Marvel has and the foresight that they had early on in the early years of the MCU,” Park added.

Park also shared exclusive concept art from Shang-Chi, one of which shows Shang-Chi in his fighting stance in front of a dragon, and the second with his suit. The concept art shows in vivid detail the mythical side that Park wanted to take with the character while respecting the lore of the film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

