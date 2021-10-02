Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, dissected the bus fight scene in a new installment of Vanity Fair’s Notes on a Scene series. In the 20-minute video, Cretton emphasized that the sequence was a team effort, and that “every choreographer” in the crew contributed to it, “in one way or another.”

He said that they designed the sequence to have a three-act structure, and admitted that he wasn’t hired to direct Shang-Chi because he has a lot of experience with action, but that he pitched Marvel “a family drama and a character-driven story" that had elements of kung-fu cinema and superhero movies. Cretton said that Shang-Chi using his jacket as a weapon in the fight was an homage to “our hero, Jackie Chan.”

He said:

My favorite thing about Jackie Chan fights are the setting and the props, and how he uses both of them very strategically to create a very clear narrative. And that was also one of the main things that we talked about with our incredible stunt team, was that how we can utiilize every inch of space in this bus in creative ways, and use all of the props that we had available to us on the bus. And this jacket was one of those props, and this became a very memorable moment.

Image via Marvel Studios

Cretton also revealed a couple of sneaky visual effects moments in the sequence. He said that because the entire thing was shot on a soundstage in Australia (and not on the streets of San Francisco, except some exterior shots and plates), the backgrounds were all done on green screen. But they also composited in a couple of handrails inside the bus that weren’t there in real life, because they would’ve gotten in the way of filming. But more interestingly, the shot in which Katy asks Shang-Chi, “Who are you?” after he knocks the villains out, was filmed later in Los Angeles and spliced into the sequence when Cretton realized it needed more “character beats.”

Graciously acknowledging his team's contributions, he said:

When you see an action sequence like this, it’s the brainchild of a whole lot of talented people coming up with different moves and constantly exploring the physical space, and trying to come up with moments that would be memorable.

While Cretton didn’t mention the movie Speed at all — many have made comparisons between the two — he did acknowledge director of photography Bill Pope, who, of course, worked with Speed star Keanu Reeves on the Matrix trilogy.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened on September 3, and has made over $365 million worldwide. And with over $200 million domestically, it is the highest-grossing film of the year, ahead of another Marvel film, Black Widow. Shang-Chi, which also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen and others, will arrive on Disney+ on November 12, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on November 30.

You can watch the full video here:

