Marvel's Phase Four keeps looking better and better, particularly with the new set of character posters for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. These posters really do highlight how Marvel Studios are finally debuting their first Asian superhero lead and cast, and what a cast it is. The new posters showcase Simu Liu's hero Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's Katy, Tony Leung's Mandarin, Meng'er Zhang's Xialing, Michelle Yeoh's Jiang Nan, and the unnamed villain Death Dealer.

Shang-Chi follows the titular hero as he becomes entangled with the mysterious organization known as the Ten Rings, and forced to confront the past he left behind for a normal life in San Francisco. Leung stars as his father, Wenwu aka The Mandarian, who trained Shang-Chi to be an assassin at a young age. Xialing is Shang-Chi's estranged sister who he must reconcile with after abandoning their family. Awkwafina's Katy is Shang-Chi's close friend and a hotel valet, who becomes embroiled in this plot of the film and discovers new aspects of herself. Yeoh's Jiang Nan is a guardian of a mythical city, and this will be her second time in a Marvel film after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is best known as the writer-director of popular indies like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy.

The posters reveal our characters in kick-ass fashion, emphasizing the great martial arts action that we can expect in the film. Yeoh and Leung are old hats at this, and have starred in many wuxia films over their long and venerated careers. We also get a closer look at the Death Dealer, and without giving away too much, it appears that he is a member of the Ten Rings and a former mentor to Shang-Chi. The film itself is about family feud and reconciliation, which is highlighted in its most recent trailer. Marvel films aren't always known for their emotional poignancy, but some good family drama combined with the acting prowess of these veteran and up-and-coming actors does point to one hell of a film.

Unlike Black Widow (and the current drama surrounding it), Shang-Chi will not receive a dual release in theaters and Disney Premier Access. Viewers will only be able to see it in theaters, including a brief theatrical window of 45 days. With the continuation of COVID cases, an uncertain future for theaters, and an expanding Marvel universe, it will be interesting to see how well Shang-Chi performs, and how Disney will continue to roll out their feature films.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3. Check out the new character posters below:

