A deleted scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been posted just in time for the film's Blu-Ray release. The scene, which details more of the relationship between Wenwu/The Mandarin (Tony Leung) and Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), was presented on Marvel Studios's Instagram page, introduced by Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

Two Sons is undeniably a Marvel deleted scene, bringing together an emotional underscore with some comedic relief by Awkwafina's Katy and Meng'er Zhang's Xu Xialing. The scene notes how Wenwu adopted Razor Fist off the streets of Romania once Shang-Chi had departed his father and sister. It's also revealed that Razor Fist's real name is Matei, which may or may not be cooler than the henchman's oxymoronic alter ego. The scene also gives Munteanu a tad more characterization and more lines, a counterbalance for the intimidating presence he delivers early on in the film.

The scene further establishes the rift that developed between Shang-Chi and his father. Those who have seen the film will know that Wenwu sent his son off to assassinate the leader of the Iron Gang, a mission that the young 14-year-old tragically accomplished. He of course fled upon the mission's completion, much to the disappointment of Wenwu. This rift is highlighted in the clip as well, with an annoyed Shang-Chi forced to listen to Wenwu's supposed grief.

Shang-Chi also stars Fala Chen as Ying Li, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, and Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery. Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) directed and wrote the film, based on a screenplay also written by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984) and Andrew Lanham (Just Mercy).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently available to stream on Disney+. The film is also currently available on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD. Check out the deleted scene below:

