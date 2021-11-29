Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has already left theaters and become a part of Disney+’s catalog, but Marvel is far from done with the movie. In a new featurette published exclusively by Comicbook.com, Shang-Chi’s cast and crew reveal more about the movie’s mythical creatures, especially Morris, the real attention-stealer of the adventure.

In the feature, lead star Simu Liu explains that, since Ta-Lo is a “supernatural interdimensional place," the crew had a lot of creative freedom to populate it with mythical beings. However, the creatures of Shang-Chi still had to respect their Asian heritage, with “many that are influenced by ancient Chinese folklore and culture.”

Among Shang-Chi’s creatures, none is so beloved as Morris, the new fluffy friend of Trevor (Ben Kingsley), who proves to be a vital component of the new superhero team. As it turns out, the actors had a less cute version of Morris onset, which in real life is just a giant green plushie ready to be texturized and animated by the visual effects team. In the featurette, visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend explains that “we use this stuffy for what we call a proxy, which allows actors to touch it, and holds it, and lift it up and things, which gives them a prop so that they can be reacting to it.” However, Morris’ charisma is not just the fruit of visual effects, as the creature gained the cast’s hearts while still in his green plushie form. As Towsend tells it, “at one point we actually asked Sir Ben [Kingsley] if it was okay is we changed this for something else and he said: ‘No, no, I’ve grown quite fond of Morris, so I’d like to leave him as he is.’”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script he co-wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi’s cast includes Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Tony Leung Chiu-wai as the hero’s criminal father and the leader of the Ten Rings, Florian Munteanu as the villain Razor Fist, Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as the protector of a mythical city Jiang Li, Fala Chen, and Ronnie Chieng.

Although Shang-Chi is a pretty much independent chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie also features returning characters. Besides Kingsley’s Trevor, Benedict Wong also returns as Wong, Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) right arm. The crossovers don’t stop there, though, as the master of magic fights The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. Tim Roth comes back as the voice of Abomination in the movie before starring in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available right now in digital, Blu-Ray, and in Disney+. Disney+ also offers Shang-Chi in a special IMAX format, together with other 12 MCU films. Check out the new featurette below:

Here's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' official synopsis:

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

