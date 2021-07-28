Marvel has just released a new teaser for its upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, emphasizing Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) familial ties to the film's villain, Wenwu (Tony Leung). In a tweet Wednesday, the studio shared the teaser, along with Wenwu's reminder that "you can't outrun your destiny."

The teaser is packed with eye-catching elements, from ancient temples to neon cityscapes to literal dragons, as well as tons of the kind of thrilling fights we might expect of the Marvel Universe's resident martial arts master. But it also gives us a taste of the film's humor, with Awkwafina in full goofball mode asking a bare-chested Shang-Chi what happened to his shirt. Older kung-fu masters might have gotten away with that particular wardrobe choice without comment, but not Shang-Chi.

The real thrust of the trailer, though, is about Wenwu's expectations that Shang-Chi follow in his footsteps and join the criminal organization known as the Ten Rings. Shan-Chi resists his father's overtures, insisting, "I'm nothing like you." Son versus father is a foundational conflict, distilled down to its essence in this teaser, building to what is sure to be a heck of a final battle.

Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh also star. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy) from a screenplay by David Callaham, Cretton, and Andrew Lanham. With cinematography by Bill Pope, the film legend behind movies like The Matrix and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, it's clear the dazzling visuals and crystal-clear fight sequences in the teaser are no fluke. There's a lot of firepower both behind and in front of the camera, and that comes across with the power of a roundhouse kick in this teaser.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in theaters on September 3. Check out the new teaser below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

