Upcoming Marvel spectacle Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has just received a new 30-second TV spot. The action film is set to hit theaters on September 3 with a 45-day exclusive theatrical release. The movie is Marvel's first major film with an Asian lead and follows Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi as he is sucked into the ten rings organization. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. Destin Daniel Cretton directs from a screenplay by himself and Dave Callaham.

This new short but sweet TV spot showcases a ton of humor and action that is bound to help Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stand out above other recent Marvel movies. The TV spot opens with hero Shang-Chi and Awkwafina's character Katy arguing about the fact that a man with a sword for a hand just attacked them on a bus. This leads to Shang-Chi revealing information about his past, which is that he was trained to be an assassin by his father. Shang-Chi proclaims that he does not want to live that life anymore, but the rest of the short trailer reveals the protagonist performing hand-to-hand combat on bad guys and using some explosive superpowers with his hands, showing that Shang-Chi's past will catch up with him in order for him to be who is truly meant to be.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is serving as the second film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Widow being the first. The release of Shang-Chi will be followed by the films Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There will be a total of eight films included in Marvel's Phase Four of their Cinematic Universe. A film featuring the character Shang-Chi first entered development in 2001, but work didn't officially begin until 2018 when Callaham signed on to the project. Filming began in February of 2020 in Australia and after several delays due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it finally concluded on October 24 that year.

The film still has another month left before release, so it seems likely that a few more TV spots and trailers will be dropping shortly. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere September 3 in theaters. Check out the new TV spot below:

