Disney has released a new IMAX poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featuring the titular hero (Simu Liu), the overwhelming menace of the Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), and dragons! For many years Marvel tried to solve all its issues with science, but the new Shang-Chi poster is here to remind us that the MCU will keep embracing mysticism as it moves forward — which is great news for fans of comic books who want to see more magic in theaters when the film premieres on September 3.

The new poster also features some of the supporting characters who’ll be part of Shang-Chi’s journey as he tries to find his place in the world. We can see Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Florian Munteanu as the villain Razor Fist, and Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing. The dragons, however, are the big stars of the new poster, as the two creatures seem to represent the dark and the light on Shang-Chi’s path. It’s a well-fitting art that teases the family feud between Shang-Chi and his father, the leader of the criminal organization known as Ten Rings.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script he co-wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi’s cast also includes Michelle Yeoh as the protector of a mythical city Jiang Li, Fala Chen, and Ronny Chieng. As revealed by a previous trailer, Benedict Wong will also be returning as Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) right-arm Wong, and the master of magic will be fighting The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. Tim Roth is expected to come back as the voice of Abomination in the movie before starring in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in theaters and on IMAX on September 3. Check out the new poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

