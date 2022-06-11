"Shang-Chi is now the master of the ten rings... and that doesn't sit well with the rest of the Marvel Universe."

Eisner-Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang teams up with talented artist Marcus To in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 which will kick off a new comic run featuring the title character facing against new villains and enemies as they attempt to steal the legendary Ten Rings from him.

Written by Yang, who won three Eisner Awards for his work on Superman Smashes the Klan and Dragon Hoops, the comic series is set for the release of its first issue this summer on July 20. It will feature appearances from Razor Fist, the Hand, A.I.M., and Hydra where Shang-Chi will face them head-on. Other specific plot details of the comic run remain unknown, but with the release of a trailer by Marvel Entertainment, fans can be reassured that there will be plenty of action to be excited for.

In the trailer, posted on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube page, stunning artwork is brought to life by the talented skills of To, who recently worked on the artwork for Batman: Urban Legends. The eye-catching art displayed in the trailer shows the titular character in dynamic poses battling against enemies with his legendary Ten Rings.

Image via Marvel

Large bold text fills the screen in the trailer which reads "Shang-Chi is now the master of the ten rings." He is seen wielding the rings as they circle around him as he stands in a dynamic pose. However, trouble comes as the text continues, "And that doesn't sit well with the rest of the Marvel universe." The trailer then cuts to an action packed montage of Shang-Chi battling against a variety of enemies. The trailer then ends with the cover art, done by Dike Ruan, of the upcoming issue with a confirmed release date of July 2022.

The character gained larger popularity among Marvel fans after the release of his debut film by Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings where he was portrayed by Simu Liu. The MCU film gained a largely positive response from critics and audiences where it received a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes along with a 98% audience rating. The popularity of the character continues to gain momentum with a sequel currently in development and the new comic series releasing this summer.

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 is written by Yang with artwork provided by To. The comic book will release on July 20.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming comic series below: