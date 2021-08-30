"I hope this movie is something that anyone will feel connected to."

Marvel Studios has just released a new featurette for its highly anticipated new film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Featuring the cast alongside director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter Dave Callaham, the new featurette explores the importance of the film's Asian representation.

The featurette, titled "Ready to Rise," emphasizes the connection the filmmakers feel to the material. Cretton, who also co-wrote the screenplay said:

"The story of Shang-Chi was actually very personal. I wanted to look at what a superhero could be. What it would mean to me. To be able to add not only one character, Shang-Chi, but to add a whole cornucopia of Asian faces that are representing something I've never really seen before."

That the film's representation offers something new to audiences is echoed by star Simu Liu. "For many of us who grew up in the west, whose parents immigrated, we never really saw ourselves on screen meaningfully," says Liu, who famously lobbied Marvel for an Asian-American superhero on Twitter. "Shang-Chi will be an important piece of that conversation."

It's no accident that the film speaks so specifically to that second generation, children-of-immigrants experience. "I'm Chinese-American, I was raised here, and I was interested in exploring what that story could be like," says Callaham, whose previous writing credits include Wonder Woman 1984 and this year's Mortal Kombat reboot. "It's an amazing opportunity to write a little bit more of my experience."

That personal connection to the material lent itself to remarkable attention to detail, according to star Awkwafina. "Everyone on this movie, they care about the story. Whether it's the language, the symbology, everything was done with care, with research."

Of course, the story is ultimately rooted in universal themes that should appeal to anyone. "When your storytelling is good, it transcends the culture," says star Michelle Yeoh. "At the end of the day, we're telling a story about love, about family." Cretton seems to agree, adding, "I hope this movie is something that anyone will feel connected to."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters September 3. Check out the "Ready to Rise" featurette below.

