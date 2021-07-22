Benedict Wong has been making the press rounds for the moving Sundance drama Nine Days, in which he stars opposite fellow Marvel actor Winston Duke, but it's Wong's upcoming MCU movies that have tongues wagging, including his own.

Up first is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which Wong will reprise his role from 2016's Doctor Strange. Shang-Chi features the first real Asian superhero lead in Simu Liu's titular kung fu master, and as such, the movie means that much more to millions of Asian moviegoers around the world, much like how Black Panther resonated strongly with Black audiences.

"It's the Asians Assemble," Wong told Collider, referencing Captain America's famous "Avengers! Assemble!" line from Avengers: Endgame. "To have Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Meng'er [Zhang], and Fala Chen, it feels very, very exciting. I've seen the trailer many, many times, and I'm very excited," enthused Wong, who is British, though his parents are from Hong Kong.

Wong was a bit more forthcoming with regards to Sam Raimi's terrifying sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which pairs Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorceror Supreme with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Though plot details remain under wraps, Wong wants readers to know they should be getting excited.

"It's a cracking script. And now, having Sam Raimi involved has been a really wonderful experience. He's such a fantastic director and [a] lovely, lovely man. He's just such fun to work with," said Wong, who appreciated the chance to improvise on set -- something that Raimi encouraged.

"I like throwing alts, and he likes them, so we just have a bit of a laugh. I just throw anything at the wall, and sometimes it will fall down and sometimes it'll stick. It's amazing, the creative process. As long as you're not afraid to throw something at the wall, it might be right or it might be wrong, but we're all just trying to make something here. We're having a lot of fun. We're finishing that off in September, so we're nearly there."

Shang-Chi is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 3, while the Doctor Strange sequel is due March 25, 2022, but if you just can't wait until the fall for a fix of Wong, be sure and check out Nine Days, which opens in New York and Los Angeles on July 30 before expanding nationwide throughout August.

