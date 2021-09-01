Early predictions for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings claim the movie should open to $90 million globally. This would put the film far behind Black Widow’s opening weekend, which hauled an impressive $215 million. However, the result would already be enough for Shang-Chi to become the highest-grossing movie released in the U.S. and Canada during Labor Day weekend.

According to pre-sales, Shang-Chi should close the weekend in the U.S. and Canada with something between $45 million and $50 million. This result would dethrone 2007’s Halloween $30.6 million box office on Labor Day weekend. Add another $40 million from international markets, and Shang-Chi should reach $90 million with ease.

While the result might seem modest compared to other MCU films, Shang-Chi introduces a new character, is being released amidst the fear of the delta variant, and is opening during a weekend with traditionally low box office. Shang-Chi was also released exclusively in theaters, which could prevent the movie from having a significant drop in the box office in the following weeks, an issue that affected Black Widow, possibly because of the simultaneous Disney+ release.

Image via Marvel

RELATED:‌ Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ and What His MCU Superfan Friend Does Before Every Marvel Release

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script he co-wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi’s cast includes Simu Liu as the titular hero, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Tony Leung Chiu-wai as the hero’s criminal father and the leader of the Ten Rings, Florian Munteanu as the villain Razor Fist, Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as the protector of a mythical city Jiang Li, Fala Chen, and Ronny Chieng.

The resurgence of the Ten Rings in the MCU will allow Ben Kingsley to reprise his role as the fake-Mandarin he played in Iron Man 3. Kingsley is not the only MCU returning character on Shang-Chi as Benedict Wong will also be returning as Wong, Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) right arm. The crossovers don’t stop there, though, as the master of magic will be fighting The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. Tim Roth is expected to come back as the voice of Abomination in the movie before starring in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in theaters on September 3. Here's the official synopsis:

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's When 'Seinfeld' Is Officially Coming to Netflix "Hello, Jerry."

Read Next