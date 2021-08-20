Marvel has just released a new clip for their upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is coming to theatres on September 3rd. The clip gives us a nice glimpse into Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) skills as a martial artist.

He's questioned if he can fight, and after this clip, the answer is clear that Shang-Chi can definitely fight. It's a short clip, but it shows off some cool choreography that's utilized well in a small space. The film follows Shang-Chi, who's drawn into the Ten Rings organization and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. It's directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also wrote the screenplay alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. This is the first Marvel Studios film with an Asian director and a predominantly Asian cast.

Joining Liu are Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan: and Tony Leung as Wenwu / The Mandarin. Reprising their MCU roles are Tim Roth as the Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3, and the Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King, and Jade Xu as a Black Widow from Black Widow. Also appearing in the film are Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Dallas Liu as Ruihua; Jodi Long as Mrs. Chen; Zach Cherry as Clev, and Andy Le as Death Dealer.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes to theaters on September 3. Check out the clip below:

