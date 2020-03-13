Marvel Halts First-Unit Shoot on ‘Shang-Chi’ as Director Destin Daniel Cretton Self-Isolates

Marvel Studios has decided to temporarily halt first-unit production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as director Destin Daniel Cretton awaits the results of a coronavirus test, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The comic book movie is currently shooting in Australia, and while Cretton hasn’t shown any symptoms, he decided to get tested for COVID-19 because he has a newborn baby. Rather than continue working with the first-unit while he awaits the result, he decided to self-isolate per his doctor’s recommendation — a movie that Marvel whole-heartedly supported.

Disney and Marvel sent a note to the film’s crew that was obtained by THR:

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.

Second-unit filming on Shang-Chi is expected to continue as planned, so the film isn’t shutting down, per se. It’s also not the only movie shooting in Australia to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as Warner Bros. halted pre-production on its untitled Elvis Presley biopic after star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as the titular martial arts master, and is slated for release on Feb. 12, 2021. Cretton previously directed the indie sensation Short Term 12 before re-teaming with Brie Larson on a pair of studio dramas — The Glass Castle and Just Mercy. He also serves as an executive producer on Michael Mann‘s upcoming HBO Max series Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort.

We here at Collider will be holding out hope that Cretton’s test comes back negative, though if, God forbid, it does not, it’s important to keep in mind that many people who become afflicted with the coronavirus are expected to make a full recovery. For the latest update from Hanks and Wilson, click here.