With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Destin Daniel Cretton about making the newest Marvel movie. As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.

During the interview, he talks about what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Shang-Chi, how he ranks Shang Chi’s powers when compared to Hulk and Thor, what he’d love to tell himself if he could go back in time to the first day of filming, how they cut a really cool idea for a fight scene which they hope to use in a future movie, how the film changed in the editing room, and how they have at least ten minutes of deleted scenes. In addition, he talked about how the after the credits scenes are always in discussion till the very end, if they have the answer to the set up in the first post-credits scene, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Destin Daniel Cretton

How does he rank Shang-Chi’s powers when compared to Hulk and Thor?

What does he wish he knew on the first day of filming?

What would surprise Marvel fans about the making of Shang-Chi?

What almost made it into the movie but was cut for time or budget?

How they cut a really cool idea for a fight scene which they hope to use in a future movie.

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes?

Was it always the two after the credits scenes that are in the film or was it almost something else?

Do they already have the answer to the set up in the first post-credits scene?

