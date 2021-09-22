Subscribers will be able to stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ on Friday, November 12, which has officially been dubbed Disney+ Day. Jungle Cruise, Disney's reimagining of the classic theme park ride starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be made available through the streamer on the same day. The move roughly aligns with the 45-day exclusive theatrical strategy that Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced for Shang-Chi earlier this year.

Though Shang-Chi's release will certainly be one of the high points of Disney+ Day, several other pieces of content, as well as teases for upcoming shows and films, will be made available to subscribers. The streamer, which will celebrate its two year anniversary on this date, will also be promoting the release of Disney+ original film Home Sweet Home Alone, the streaming debut of fan-favorite animated shorts in Paperman and Feast, and Olaf Presents, which will see Josh Gad's affable snowman relive classic Disney moments.

According to Chapek:

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company. This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Disney+ Day appears to be a continuing trend in the streaming world, with Netflix having announced a very similar event for later this month in TUDUM: A Global Fan Event. This event will obviously be promoting several projects from the eponymous streamer, from Stranger Things and The Witcher, to Red Notice and the Extraction sequel. Several studios have also forged their own paths in promoting their upcoming content, with DC Fan Dome set for October 16.

Shang-Chi has certainly done well for Disney thus far, and the patience on Disney's end for bringing the film to the streamer has allowed them to take advantage of theatrical profits. Thus far, the comic book film, which stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, has grossed $178.4 million domestically. Chapek did not specifically announce any other Marvel projects getting the spotlight on Disney+ Day. But with several original series on the way for the streamer, it's more than likely that some will get teasers and announcements. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk would most likely be the top contenders, as all appear to be next in line for Marvel's original programs.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available on Disney+ on November 12.

