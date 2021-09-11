Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings registered a standard drop for Marvel movies (54-56%) as it claimed the top spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row. The superhero film is estimated to have made between $33 to $35 million, pushing its domestic gross to between $142.8 to $144.8 million. The film is playing in 4,300 theaters, and made $9.7 million on Friday.

In its opening weekend, Shang-Chi shattered the Labor Day holiday record, raking in $94.6 million. As opposed to other Disney releases such as Black Widow, Jungle Cruise and Cruella, each of which debuted simultaneously on the Disney+ streaming service, Shang-Chi was given an exclusive theatrical window of 45 days. The studio will follow a similar strategy for the next Marvel film, Eternals, which is due out in November.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: If 'Shang-Chi' Got You In the Mood for Tony Leung, Watch These Movies Next

At the number two spot is director James Wan’s new horror film Malignant, which is estimated to have made $5.2 million off of a $1.9 million Friday haul from 3,485 theaters. The low numbers could possibly be a result of the film being made available, day-and-date, on the HBO Max streaming service. It is believed that several Warner Bros. titles’ box office performance has been affected by the studio’s controversial decision to release every 2021 title on its slate simultaneously on streaming. Perhaps the most infamous example of this is the disappointing commercial performance of director James Gunn’s enthusiastically-reviewed DC film The Suicide Squad, which has essentially tapped out with $55 million domestic.

Also in the running for the number two spot is Disney’s Fox title Free Guy, which has become one of the few bonafide box office hits of the pandemic era. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, the video game-inspired movie is estimated to add between $4.5 to $5 million to its domestic haul, which is enough to push its total to over the $100 million-mark.

At the number four spot is director Nia DaCosta’s horror reboot Candyman, which made an estimated $4.25 million, pushing its domestic total to $47.4 million. Rounding out the top five is the very strong Jungle Cruise. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the adventure film is estimated to have made $2.2 million this weekend, pushing its domestic gross to $109.6 million.

Next weekend will see the release of director Michael Showalter’s Oscar-friendly title The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield; Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho (which will also get a simultaneous HBO Max release); and director Joe Carnahan’s latest action film, Copshop.

KEEP READING: A Major 'Black Widow' Easter Egg in 'Shang-Chi' Is Revealed in a Newly Released Clip

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch ‘Malignant’: Here’s Where to Stream James Wan’s New Horror Movie Right Now You gotta see this movie to believe it - here's how you can watch it right now.

Read Next