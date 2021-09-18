The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to comfortably retain top spot at the box office this weekend, with a $5.8 million Friday putting it on track for a three-day haul in the $20-22 million range. That'll take Destin Daniel Cretton's comic book blockbuster up to $175 million in total, meaning it should pass Black Widow's $183 million at some point next week.

Second place is expected to go to Free Guy, which is holding strong after six weeks in theaters. In fact, the video game-inspired blockbuster is yet to drop out of the top five, having recently passed the $100 million barrier. Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho debuted simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max, which could be a major reason why it could only muster $1.6 million on Friday, with a weekend of $4.5 million the expected result.

He might be 91 years old, but Eastwood is still a draw when he makes his increasingly rare onscreen appearances, as evidenced by Gran Torino and The Mule earning $270 million and $174 million globally in 2008 and 2018, but the legend's latest effort isn't going to come anywhere close to those numbers. A pair of well-received horrors are set to round out the top five, with Nia DaCosta's Candyman set to hit $50 million in total by the end of Sunday, while James Wan's bonkers Malignant is on course for $2.5 million.

Once again, the weekend is set to belong to the MCU, with Kevin Feige's outfit shrugging off the uncertainty that's plagued the rest of this year's major titles to deliver a pair of genuine smash hits. In fact, by the end of the weekend Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the two highest domestic earners of 2021, reinforcing the franchise's reputation as the biggest game in town.

