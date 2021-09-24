By the end of today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have become the highest-grossing domestic release of the pandemic. The martial arts-infused comic book blockbuster has been surpassing expectations at every turn, and this is just the latest feather in the cap of the franchise's newest Avenger.

Shang-Chi is currently sitting on $183.4 million domestic, which means that it needs just $200,000 to snatch the crown away from fellow MCU stablemate Black Widow, once again reinforcing Kevin Feige's all-conquering outfit as the biggest game in town. That's an incredible achievement, especially when early estimates had Shang-Chi debuting to a franchise-low total, but it's now got a real chance of becoming the first title since Bad Boys for Life to crack $200 million in the United States, and the action threequel hit theaters all the way back in January 2020.

Shang-Chi is also set to win the box office for a fourth consecutive weekend, with Dear Evan Hansen providing the only real competition if you could even call it that based on the critical reactions. Having already tripled the Labor Day record and continued to hold firm ever since, the 25th installment in the superhero saga will be sitting on around $195 million domestic by Sunday if not even higher.

Globally, Shang-Chi is already the fifth-biggest earner Hollywood blockbuster of the pandemic behind Fast & Furious 9, Godzilla vs. Kong, Black Widow, and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, so the good news just keeps on coming for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which proves that theatrical exclusives are still more than capable of doing big business without setting foot on a streaming service.

However, Shang-Chi will be heading to Disney+ this winter, coming to the streamer on its inaugural Disney+ Day, November 12, for subscribers to stream at no additional cost.

