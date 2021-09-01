Ahead of the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hot Toys has unveiled two new 1/6 scale figures inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The first figure is based on the likeness of Simu Liu, who stars in the MCU film as the titular character, and the second figure is based on the likeness of the legendary Tony Leung, who plays Shang-Chi’s father and the film's antagonist, Wenwu.

The figures can be pre-ordered from Sideshow. The Shang-Chi figure features “a finely tailored screen-accurate fabric costume, and multiple accessories,” some of which have yet to be revealed. The Wenwu figure has “over 30 points of articulation” and a “power restraint effect" accessory.

The 1/6 scale Shang-Chi collectible figure features:

An authentic and detailed hand-painted portrait with the likeness of Simu Liu as Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

10 interchangeable hands for a wealth of display and posing options

A meticulously tailored screen accurate vest, undershirt, and pants

One pair of sneakers

One staff with wood grain effect

One staff with effects / accessories

One necklace

A themed figure display stand with character nameplate

Additional secret accessories to be revealed soon!

The 1/6 scale Wenwu collectible figure features:

A hand-painted sculpted portrait with the likeness of Tony Leung as the character Wenwu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

One pair of interchangeable forearms wielding the rings, with luminous reflective effects (non-detachable)

Nine interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One tailored fabric costume, featuring black pants, a black undershirt, a belt with an apron and accessories, and a black vest with shoulder armor

One pair of black boots

One pair of translucent ring "power using effect" accessories with specially applied luminous reflective effects (attachable to forearms)

One pair of translucent ring power "attacking effect" accessories with specially applied luminous reflective effects (attachable to forearms)

One "power restraint effect" accessory

A figure display stand with character nameplate

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and co-starring Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the MCU’s first film featuring an Asian lead and starring a predominantly Asian cast. The movie is slated to release worldwide on September 3. Check out more images of the upcoming figures below, and pre-order the Shang-Chi figure and Wenwu figure now via Sideshow Collectibles.

