Marvel fans will be excited to hear that IMAX theatres all across the United States and Canada will be hosting special fan screenings for the newest MCU movie, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Critics have come out with high praise for Shang-Chi following its premiere, and now, Marvel fans will be delighted to know that they are able to watch the entire film exclusively in IMAX theatres. Shot with IMAX certified digital cameras, these screenings will allow moviegoers to enjoy this thrilling visual experience with incredible definition and clarity and with an immersive surround sound to add the cherry on top.

RELATED: First 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Social Reactions Call It an Action-Packed Triumph

Tomorrow, August 18, at 7:00 pm local time, the IMAX screenings will take place in 25 markets across North America. In addition, it will include a special welcome from Simu Liu and Awkwafina that will play right before the start of the film. Check out the different IMAX screening locations:

Atlantic Station Stadium 18 & IMAX - Atlanta, GA

Showcase Randolph 16 with IMAX - Randolph, MA

City North Stadium 14 & RPX - Chicago, IL

Cinemark 17 + IMAX - Dallas, TX

AMC Westminster 24 with IMAX - Westminster, CO

Houston Marqe Stadium 22 + IMAX - Houston, TX

AMC Indianapolis 17 with IMAX - Indianapolis, IN

AMC Barrywoods 24 with IMAX - Kansas City, MO

TCL Chinese Theatre + IMAX - Hollywood, CA

Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX - Irvine, CA

CMX Dolphin 24 – Miami, FL

AMC Rosedale 14 with IMAX – Roseville MN

AMC Lincoln Square 13 with IMAX - New York, NY

Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 + IMAX – Orlando, FL

AMC Neshaminy 24 with IMAX – Bensalem, PA

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX -Tempe, AZ

Megaplex Theatres @ Geneva + IMAX – Vineyard, UT

Palladium 19 IMAX + AVX - San Antonio, TX

AMC Mission Valley 20 with IMAX - San Diego, CA

AMC Metreon 16 with IMAX - San Francisco, CA

AMC Saratoga 14 with IMAX -San Jose, CA

AMC Alderwood 16 with IMAX – Lynnwood, WA

Marcus Ronnie's 20 Cine + IMAX - Saint Louis, MO

AMC Tysons Corner 16 with IMAX – McLean, VA

Scotiabank - 14 IMAX – Toronto, ON

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as our hero Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as his friend Katy, Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwy, Shang-Chi’s father. Other cast members include Meng'er Zhang, Fernando Chien, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Tim Roth, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this action-adventure movie follows the story of the protagonist and Kung Fu master Shang-Chi who is unwillingly pulled into a confrontation with a past he had believed had been left behind him.

If you’re interested in this unique high-definition experience tickets can be found here. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will officially debut in select theatres on September 3.

KEEP READING: New 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' IMAX Poster Embraces the Hero's Mythology With Powerful Dragons

Share Share Tweet Email

An 'F9' Director's Cut Is Coming to 4K Blu-ray With More Cardi B, Flashbacks, and Tanks Buckle up for a supercharged version of 'F9.'

Read Next