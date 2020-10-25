Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Wraps Filming According to These Celebratory Set Photos

Filming has officially wrapped on MCU Phase 4 feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. How do we know this? Well, because Shang-Chi star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton took the liberty of sharing their celebratory photos from the set in Sydney, Australia to social media over the weekend. The happy update comes just one month after we learned Shang-Chi‘s release date had been pushed to July 2021 in addition to Black Widow‘s move to May 2021 and Eternals‘ push to November 2021.

Both Liu and Cretton took to their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend to share the news that Filming on Shang-Chi was done. Liu shared a photo of he and Cretton posing together on set, captioning the photo, “We made a baby!!! We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months,” while Cretton captioned his group photo from the set with an exuberant “WE. ARE. WRAPPED!” In his photo, Cretton stands with his wife, Nikki Chapman, his sister and Shang-Chi assistant costume designer Joy Cretton, and crew member Meng’er Zhang.

Additionally, in a Facebook post (via The Wrap), Liu hailed Shang-Chi as a movie that “kicks so much ass” in the same breath as celebrating the filming wrap. He writes,

“That’s a wrap on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! Nine months from now we will break records and make history as the first superhero movie to feature an ALL-ASIAN cast that kicks so much ass it’s not even funny. Well, that’s a lie; actually, it’s quite funny, too. For all of us who have been hated for the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it, NO MORE. This is OUR movie and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”

We’ve already gotten a preview of some of the sets for Shang-Chi once filming resumed after production was forced to go on hiatus over coronavirus concerns. But what I’m really jonesin’ to see are photos of Liu and his Shang-Chi castmates, including Awkwafina, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh, in costume. With principal photography out of the way and just nine months standing in between us and its new release date, it’s very possible fans will be seeing more from Shang-Chi in the near future. Having footage in the can opens the door to teasers, clips, and getting the first look at Liu’s transformation into the groundbreaking MCU superhero.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021. For more, check out the updates MCU Phase 4 movie release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.