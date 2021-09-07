She also talks about how she had no camera experience before making ‘Shang-Chi.’

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Meng'er Zhang about making the newest MCU movie. As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.

During the interview, Zhang talked about how she had zero camera experience before making Shang-Chi (it’s her first movie!), not knowing she was auditioning for a Marvel movie, how she accidentally punched Liu in the face when they were filming an action scene, what it was like on set, and how happy she is to be an action figure.

RELATED: Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ and What His MCU Superfan Friend Does Before Every Marvel Release

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Meng'er Zhang

How weird is it to have an action figure?

What was it like making her first movie and having it be Shang-Chi?

How she didn’t have any camera experience before making the movie.

How she didn’t know she was auditioning for a Marvel movie.

How she didn’t even tell her parents she got the role until she left for filming.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the film?

How she accidentally punched Simu Liu in the face when they were filming an action scene.

