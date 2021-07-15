Fans are still reeling from the repercussions of that Loki season finale, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to grow even bigger with the films on tap for release later this year – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The former will find the first Asian superhero joining the MCU with Simu Liu bringing the titular character to life. And while the story for Shang-Chi is still fairly under wraps, director Destin Daniel Cretton filled out the ensemble with a largely Asian cast that promises to further diversify the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with actress Michelle Yeoh during the press day for her Netflix movie Gunpowder Milkshake, and during their conversation she revealed that her Shang-Chi character Jiang Li serves as the guardian of a “mythical city” and teased how she fits into the story:

“We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero. And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city. These young people come in and they have to learn how to protect history, and to protect not just this world but the worlds that are around us from the demons that are locked away. So it’s magic, it’s reality, so many things happening and it’s a lot of fun.”

The official logline from Marvel thus far has only teased that Shang-Chi finds Liu’s hero forced to confront the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn “into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.” We know that Tony Leung plays his criminal father Wenwu, aka The Mandarin, and we’ve seen from the trailers that Liu has some supernatural fighting skills of his own.

So to which “mythical city” is Yeoh referring? It’s all speculation at this point, but she could be teeing up an appearance of K’un-Lun, a lost city located in a pocket dimension that also – in the comics at least – finds Iron Fist serving as the city’s protector. Marvel Studios has thus far refrained from bringing (or even acknowledging) any of the Marvel Netflix show characters on the big screen, but could Shang-Chi be hiding a Finn Jones cameo as Iron Fist? Again, it’s all speculative at this point, and it seems more unlikely than likely (especially since Yeoh says her character is the city's guardian), but Yeoh’s tease is certainly tantalizing.

Check out our full interview with Yeoh on Collider soon. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.

