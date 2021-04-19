This morning, in addition to releasing the first trailer and poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel also dropped some new images from their upcoming movie. The film stars Simu Liu as the eponymous Shang-Chi, a young man trying to make his way in the world and escape from the shadow of his father’s (Tony Leung) criminal past.

"This is not a 'Luke, I am your father' twist," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige tells EW. "He knows who his father is, and he's decided to leave that world behind before he's pulled back into it."

That’s a fairly compelling conflict, and one we haven’t really seen before in the MCU. While there have been family conflicts in Marvel movies before (Thor and Loki in the Thor movies, T’Challa and Killmonger being cousins in Black Panther), the concept of a son trying to outrun his father’s misdeeds and eventually being forced to confront them is a captivating hook, especially when you’ve got a legend like Leung playing the father, Wenwu.

"A character like Wenwu could have easily been a one-dimensional villain with no heart," director Daniel Destin Cretton says. "Tony opened this character up [so] this is an antagonist who has a deep ability to love."

Obviously, Marvel hopes that Shang-Chi is the kind of success they found with Black Panther where people of color get a superhero to call their own but with the crossover success that leads to massive box office and loads of accolades. With a talented helmer like Cretton on board and an exciting cast like this, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re all talking about Shang-Chi this fall.

Check out the images below. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens September 3rd.

