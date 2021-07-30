Disney has released a new poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the upcoming Marvel movie that will finally give us the real Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) as a villain. The new poster is all about the movie’s family feud, as it showcases the deadly dual between the Mandarin and his heroic son Shang-Chi (Simu Liu).

Besides showing the fight between father and son for the control of the mythical Ten Rings, the new poster also features some of the film’s other characters: Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Florian Munteanu as the villain Razor Fist, Michelle Yeoh as the protector of a mythical city Jiang Li, and Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi stranded sister Xialing.

The next Marvel movie to hit theaters will present a new hero, tormented by the dark past of his criminal family. Once Shang-Chi’s father comes out of the shadows to demand his son take his place as the family’s illegal business leader, the hero will need to fight his destiny and forge a new identity. The movie will also present the MCU’s version of the Ten Rings, powerful objects that grant superpowers to the person who wears them. The Ten Rings organization, and their leader the Mandarin, were first teased in the first MCU movie, Iron Man. Shang-Chi, then, will connect Phase Four of the MCU with its origins.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script he co-wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi’s cast also includes Fala Chen and Ronny Chieng. As revealed by a previous trailer, Benedict Wong will also be returning as Wong, and the master of magic will be fighting The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. Tim Roth is expected to come back as the voice of Abomination in the movie before starring in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive in theaters on September 3. Check the new poster below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

