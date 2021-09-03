[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.]

For those who feel daunted by Marvel lore, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a pretty easy entry point. It mostly takes post-Endgame, and the only Marvel movies you really need to see beforehand are Iron Man and Iron Man 3. However, when Shang-Chi reaches the end credits, it starts to lay some groundwork for future Marvel movies. Let’s dive into what it’s doing.

What’s Up with Those Bracelets

Image via Marvel Studios

The first credits scene has Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) chatting with Wong (Benedict Wong) as well holographic projects of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) about what’s the deal with the ten rings bracelets that Shang-Chi now possesses. Wong says they’re giving off some kind of beacon, but as far as anyone can tell, it’s unknown if the bracelets’ origins are extraterrestrial, magical, or technological.

The film purposely keeps the origins of the bracelets vague (we’re told that Wenwu basically just found them), so presumably this powerful weapon will have a bigger story to tell down the road (which is pretty funny for a film called “The Legend of the Ten Rings” we never really learn what was behind the Ten Rings bracelets). The credits scene also looks to make a fun nod to an emergency Captain Marvel has to deal with (perhaps to be revealed in The Marvels), and also raises the question of why Bruce Banner is holographically projecting as his human self rather than as Smart Hulk. Then the scene ends in the best way possible: with karaoke.

Presumably the next time we'll get into the bracelets will be in a Shang-Chi sequel. While it's possible another Marvel movie could explore them, the bracelets now belong to Shang-Chi, and if his first movie literally carried the sub-title "The Legend of the Ten Rings", then it would be weird if their story was now separate from his.

RELATED: New 'Shang-Chi' Featurette Explores the Hero's MCU Legacy

The Ten Rings Will Return

Image via Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi says that his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) is busy bringing down the father’s operation, The Ten Rings, from the inside now that she leads it, but as the final credits scene shows, that doesn’t seem to be the case. If anything, it looks like Xialing is now wielding the Ten Rings to her own ends. We see fighters training in a revamped compound, and then we get a final title card telling us “The Ten Rings Will Return”, so while it may not be the criminal organization created by Wenwu (Tony Leung), it will still be a fighting force with Xialing at the helm.

Honestly, I like this little twist because it gives Xialing her own inheritance. While Shang-Chi gets the physical bracelets (and a path towards being an Avenger), Xialing, who is clearly just as skilled as her brother, gets her own “Ten Rings” by getting to run the organization their father left behind. If this will create a new clash between the siblings remains to be seen.

KEEP READING: New ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Clip Proves Simu Liu Can Fight

Share Share Tweet Email

Did You Catch All 12 Hidden 'Candyman' Appearances in Nia DaCosta's Film? He's not just in the mirror...

Read Next