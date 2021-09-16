Marvel is not done with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet, as three new character posters just got released, featuring the villain Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), Shang Chi’s mother Ying Li (Fala Chen), and Wong (Benedict Wong). The new character posters come on the heels of the film’s success, as Marvel’s new hero keeps winning big at the international box office.

In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Razor Fist is a Ten Rings assassin who tests Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) resilience, as the hero’s father wants his son to take his place as the leader of the criminal organization. As for Ying Li, the martial artist helped to train Shang-Chi as a child, after leaving her people to live with Wenwu, the real Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai). As for Wong, Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) right arm doesn’t really need any introduction, as he already won our collective hearts many times before. While the first batch of character posters focused on the film’s main characters, Marvel keeps paying homage to fan-favorite side characters, like Trevor (Ben Kingsley) and Morris, the two best friends who inadvertently stole the spotlights recently got their own posters.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script he co-wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi’s cast includes Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as the protector of a mythical city Jiang Li, and Ronnie Chieng. Kingsley and Wong are not the only MCU characters returning on Shang-Chi, as previous trailers also tease The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. Tim Roth comes back as the voice of Abomination in the movie before starring in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available in theaters right now. Check out the new character posters below:

Here's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings official synopsis:

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

