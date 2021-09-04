[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.]

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new hero to the MCU, who will have to defend the Earth against some powerful threats in the coming years. And now that half of the original Avengers are either dead or retired, the MCU is in dire need of backup. So, it’s no wonder that the movie version of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) received a few upgrades compared to his comic book counterpart by giving the hero the power to control a mysterious artifact and a mystic lineage. However, despite the new upgrades, Shang-Chi is already a force to reckon with and a great reinforcement to Earth’s protectors. But how strong is Shang-Chi in the MCU? And can he fare against upcoming menaces? Now that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally available in theaters, it’s time to break down Shang-Chi’s superpowers in each step of the story.

RELATED:‌ Here Are the Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Shang-Chi’s Superpower Is Being a Badass

Image via Marvel

It doesn’t take long for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to reveal the most extraordinary power of its titular hero: he is an absolute badass! A master of kung-fu and close combat, Shang-Chi doesn’t break a sweat to defend himself from the attack of Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and soldiers from the Ten Rings, who do their best to kill the hero and prove their worth.

Shang-Chi’s impressive combat abilities were imprinted in the hero when he was still a child. At seven years old, Shang-Chi started his brutal training as a Ten Rings assassin by command of his father Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), the criminal organization leader. From dawn until dusk, Shang-Chi strengthened his body and mind under the gaze of Death Dealer (Andy Le), the top fighter of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi was taught to speak four different languages, use every kind of armament, and master several martial arts.

By the age of fourteen, Shang-Chi was shaped like a living weapon, one that Wenwu pointed in the direction of his wife (Fala Chen) killer. Shang-Chi went through with the assassination, avenging his mother’s death, but was so ashamed by his actions that he decided to flee to the United States. When the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings unfold, Shang-Chi has been living in the U.S. for a decade, and while he no longer endures the brutal training of Death Dealer, the hero still tries to keep in shape. So, when the Ten Rings come back and attack him, Shang-Chi is ready to defend himself and the people around him.

Shang-Chi’s movie background reflects his comic book story since the hero’s only official power is being a kung-fu master capable of fighting superpowered beings with his own hands. It’s no wonder Shang-Chi is also known as Master of Kung Fu and Brother Hand. Of course, if Shang-Chi’s powers ended there, it would already be enough. After all, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) proved more than once you don’t need superpowers to be an Avenger. However, as Earth gets attacked by more powerful beings as the MCU evolves, it doesn’t hurt to have a little magic by your side. That’s why Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives some welcomed upgrades to the hero.

RELATED:‌ How the 'Iron Man' Trilogy Makes the Case for More Contained MCU Stories

Upgrades, People, Upgrades

Image via Marvel

We’ve known for a while that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would change the hero’s lineage — by trading the original Fu Manchu character by the Mandarin. However, it’s only by watching the movie that fans of the MCU can learn that Shang-Chi also receives some special abilities from his mother. In the film, Shang-Chi’s mother, Li, is the protector of the mystical city of Ta-Lo, located in a pocket dimension and separated from Earth by a moving bamboo labyrinth. The city is home to mighty warriors who guard a gate that stops soul-sucking demons from invading Ta-Lo and Earth.

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings don’t dive too deep into Ta-Lo’s mythology, the city is known to comic book fans as the home of the Xian, a race of extradimensional beings that are often worshipped as divinities. Just as Marvel’s Asgard is home to Nordic Gods, the Taoist Gods come from Ta-Lo. While there’s no evidence the MCU’s Xian have any kind of superpower, the guardian of the city does have a special connection with the Great Protector, a dragon who defends the people of Ta-Lo.

As guardian of Ta-Lo, Shang-Chi’s mother was capable of channeling her vital energy in a way that allowed her to defeat Wenwu and his Ten Rings. The power of the guardian of Ta-Lo also allows them to bond with the Great Protector, fighting together as one. During the final battle against the demons, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shows that the titular hero and his sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), inherited part of their mother’s power, as the two warriors can partially control the Great Protector. Li’s powers also allow Shang-Chi to channel his energy to take control of the Ten Rings, one of the MCU’s most powerful weapons.

After Shang-Chi accepts his heritage and awakens his hidden energy, the hero uses his mother’s powers to take away the Ten Rings from Wenwu. In Shang-Chi’s hands, the Ten Rings become even more powerful, allowing the hero to control the winds around him and partially float in the skies. And while Wenwu was already able to launch the rings as projectiles and make them come back to him at his will, Shang-Chi energizes the artifacts in a way that make the weapon capable of taking down the Dweller-in-Darkness, the leader of the soul-sucking demon.

That is not a small feat since even the Great Protector could only seal away the monster with their power.

When used by Shang-Chi, who has the blood of the Xian, the Ten Rings become even more powerful and emanate an energy so intense that wizards can detect it — Wong (Benedict Wong) felt the Ten Rings being used back in Kamar-Taj. And while it’s cool that Shang-Chi can ride a dragon, the Great Protector must stay in the pocket dimension of Ta-Lo, while the Ten Rings can also be used on Earth. So, with his incredible fighting skills, the Ten Rings, and the mystic heritage to use the relic to its full potential, Shang-Chi just became one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU. Now, we just need a threat big enough to pose some challenge to the hero.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

Johnny Knoxville Spray Paints ‘Jackass Forever’ Billboard to Announce Film’s Delay Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville, and welcome to the 'Jackass Forever' billboard!

Read Next