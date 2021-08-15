Actor Simu Liu is giving us a peek into the world of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s newest leading man tweeted out photos from the set of the upcoming film, showcasing himself and a number of his co-stars — the first cast of Asian actors to ever lead a major superhero film — from the set of the superhero film as he responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent comment, referring to the release of his Marvel film as an “interesting experiment.”

Liu shared the images on Twitter along with this response:

“We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and oy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US..”

The photos feature Liu in costume, both in what looks to be a boxing ring and hanging upside-down from a set of bamboo rafters, alongside photos of Meng’er Zhang (Xialing) and himself wearing floral necklaces (and motion capture dots on their faces), and Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon) and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist) dressed in robes in their downtime.

Liu certainly has the right mindset to be playing a Marvel hero, full of courage, excitement, and determination as he shares his journey as Shang-Chi with audiences. Leading Marvel’s landmark twenty-fifth film, Liu has garnered much excitement as the studio’s first Chinese superhero, leading a predominantly Asian cast into what audiences can only hope to be superhero history.

Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a screenplay from Cretton, Dave Callaham, and Andrew Lanham, the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with executive producers Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Charles Newirth.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres in theaters everywhere on September 3. Check out Liu’s post below:

