Surprise! In addition to the first poster which gave us our first official look at the film, Marvel Studios has dropped a full-on teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to celebrate star Simu Liu's birthday today. The highly anticipated movie is the beginning of a new franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one fronted by the titular hero as played by Liu. In the story of the film, Shang-Chi was raised by his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) to be his apprentice, with Wenwu serving as the head of the villainous organization known as the Ten Rings. Indeed, Wenwu has gone by many names in the world of the film… including The Mandarin.

When we meet Shang-Chi, he’s been away from his father for 10 years after choosing to walk away from a life of assassinations and crime. But the past comes back to haunt him in a big way.

The trailer looks pretty fantastic, and feels a bit similar to Black Panther in terms of tone and vibe — the story of a son with a complicated family legacy. This is an exciting, fresh, and new Marvel Cinematic Universe experience – not a sequel or a prequel, but the beginning of a brand new franchise with all-new characters. And I can’t wait to dive in. Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy) directed the film from a screenplay by David Callaham & Cretton & Andrew Lanham.

Check out the Shang-Chi teaser trailer below, which showcases some terrific fight scenes and the cinematography of one Bill Pope (The Matrix, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh. The film hits theaters on September 3, 2021.

