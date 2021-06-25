Marvel has debuted a new trailer for their upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This latest trailer gives us a better look at Tony Leung, who plays an original character named Wenwu, who is seen shooting rings from his arms. This new character has also gone by many names, including “The Mandarin,” hinting that Leung could be playing the actual MCU version of the character after the Ben Kingsley fake-out in Iron Man 3. The trailer also reveals a blink-and-you-miss-it return of Abomination from 2008's The Incredible Hulk fighting Wong (Benedict Wong) from Doctor Strange.

In addition to Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as the title character, who has to reckon with his past in the Ten Rings organization. Also starring in the film are Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the film’s director and one of the writers, spoke about bringing the new MCU hero's journey to the big screen: "Shang-Chi’s main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is," said Cretton in a statement. "He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn’t allow himself to look at all of it—the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won’t be able to reach his full potential."

After over two years without a new MCU film, Marvel is hitting the theaters hard this year. After several delays, Black Widow will finally come out in July, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September. After that, Eternals debuts the new hero team in November, while Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the year in December.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes out on September 3. Check out the new trailer and the synopsis for Shang-Chi below.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

