Marvel has released two new characters posters for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, featuring Trevor (Ben Kingsley) and Morris, the two best friends who inadvertently stole every scene they were in. While Kingsley’s return as the actor Trevor was already confirmed before the movie’s release, his screentime on Shang-Chi was a lot bigger than anyone expected. With the addition of his mystical fluffy friend Morris, Trevor’s participation was a pleasant surprise and more than deserving of their own character poster.

Shang-Chi explores the Ten Rings, the criminal organization responsible for kidnapping Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) at the inception of the MCU. The resurgence of the Ten Rings in the MCU allowed Ben Kingsley to reprise his role as the fake-Mandarin he played in Iron Man 3. The fake-Mandarin had a mixed reception by fans, which led Marvel to bring Kingsley back for the short film All Hail the King. In All Hail the King, Kingsley’s character is kidnapped from prison by a criminal who says he’s working for “the real Mandarin," who was not exactly happy about an actor pretending to be the leader of the Ten Rings. However, when Kingsley finally returns in Shang-Chi, he’s not alone, having allied with a creature from another dimension. The duo plays a big part in the titular’s hero (Simu Liu) journey to figure out his true purpose, so the new character posters are a worthy homage.

Image via Marvel

RELATED:‌ How 'Shang-Chi' Creates the MCU's First Actual Action Star

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script he co-wrote with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi’s cast includes Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Tony Leung Chiu-wai as the hero’s criminal father and the leader of the Ten Rings, Florian Munteanu as the villain Razor Fist, Meng’er Zhang as Shang-Chi's estranged sister Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as the protector of a mythical city Jiang Li, Fala Chen, and Ronnie Chieng.

Kingsley is not the only MCU returning character on Shang-Chi as Benedict Wong has also returned as Wong, Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) right arm. The crossovers don’t stop there, though, as the master of magic fights The Incredible Hulk’s Abomination. Tim Roth comes back as the voice of Abomination in the movie before starring in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available in theaters now. Check out the new character posters below.

Here's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings official synopsis:

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Shang-Chi's Powers Explained: How Powerful Is the Master of Kung-Fu?

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Adds Rosario Dawson Dawson joins Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish in the latest Disney adaptation of a park ride.

Read Next