Marvel and Disney can rest easy, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has landed in first place at the domestic box office once again. The Asian-led superhero film beat out horror maestro James Wan's latest film Malignant, as well as other genre fare in Free Guy and Candyman. Aside from just the top spot, Shang-Chi also was able to secure a fairly strong first-to-second weekend drop in ticket sales at only 53%.

Shang-Chi earned $35.8 million in its second weekend, leading the latest Marvel installment to $145.6 million thus far at the domestic box office. The 53% decline is also critical to note, as this total is on par with several Marvel films that have been released outside of pandemic times. To compare, Black Widow had roughly a 70% drop in its second weekend, though it must be noted that Shang-Chi does not have a hybrid release as that film did. Mid-October is when Shang-Chi should be available through Disney+ (likely through Premier Access), as Disney gave this film (and Free Guy) a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity.

Free Guy was able to snag second place upon its fifth week of release, collecting $5.8 million. The Ryan Reynolds action film has now earned $101.5 million domestically. It's encouraging to see the promising performances of both Free Guy and Shang-Chi, given their exclusivity in theaters. Word of mouth has certainly helped keep Free Guy in the top five, and thankfully audiences who have wanted to catch this at home will have that chance soon, as it begins to round the bend on its theatrical run.

Newcomer Malignant was able to debut in third place at the domestic box office, making $5.57 million. Wan directed the film which stars Annabelle Wallis as a woman who has severe visions of individuals being murdered, only to realize that these are not merely visions. Though several critics appreciated Wan's boldness and the risks he was willing to take in Malignant, this total is likely a bit disappointing for Warner Bros. Like all of its other 2021 releases, Malignant received a day-and-date release in theaters and on HBO Max. Given the word of mouth, $5.57 million is a bit surprising given the success of other horror films as of late (i.e. Candyman).

Speaking of Candyman, Nia DaCosta's 'legacyquel' earned $4.8 million in its third week of release. It has now earned $48 million domestically, an impressive total given its $25 million budget. Jungle Cruise continues to chug along through the box office top five, landing in fifth place with $2.4 million. Seven weeks in, it has now nabbed $109 million domestically, and is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of 2021 in the United States.

