Universal’s divisive Broadway adaptation Dear Evan Hansen fell short of industry expectations and opened at the number two spot with $7.5 million from 3,364 theaters in its opening weekend. This cleared the path for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to claim the number one spot for the fourth weekend in a row. The film made another $13.3 million, bringing its domestic total to within touching distance of the $200 million-mark. The Marvel movie currently sits at a healthy $196.5 million, making it the highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

The underwhelming box office performance of Dear Evan Hansen, directed by The Perks of Being a Wallflower helmer Stephen Chbosky, cements the hit-or-miss nature of musical adaptations. While it isn’t going to lose Universal hundreds of millions of dollars like the similarly reviled Cats adaptation, it won’t perform like the sleeper hit The Greatest Showman either.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros' well-received In the Heights failed to recover its reported $55 million budget — nearly double that of Dear Evan Hansen — when it tapped out with $43 million worldwide.

But unlike In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen is coming off of some particularly nasty reviews and crucially, hasn’t been given a simultaneous streaming release. The film's CinemaScore (A-) is significantly better than its Rotten Tomatoes rating (33%), which suggests that opening day audiences were less bothered by star Ben Platt’s casting than most critics.

Director Shawn Levy’s video game-inspired Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, finished at the number three spot. The film added another $4.14 million to its account, for a running total of $114 million in its seventh week, and remains one of the summer’s bonafide box office hits.

The number four spot went to director Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, which added another $2.5 million for a domestic total of $56.8 million after four weeks. And rounding out the top five was Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, which fell over 50% after week one, and made $2.1 million in its second weekend. Like every Warner Bros. movie this year, Cry Macho was also released day-and-date on the HBO Max streaming service, and currently sits at $8.4 million domestic.

All eyes will now be on the coming few weeks, with big-ticket titles such as No Time to Die, Venom: Let There be Carnage and Dune slated for release.

