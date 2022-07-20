If you were planning on going out tonight, feeling alright, and letting it all hang out, gather the girls, and do all of that but in the comfort of your PJs with a few bottles of wine and some sushi, while tuning into Netflix for the release of the Shania Twain documentary, Not Just a Girl. The documentary surrounding the legacy of the country-pop superstar, which is bound to impress us a lot, will be dropped on Tuesday, July 26, giving you plenty of time to get your Shania lovin’ gang together to celebrate the journey that turned her into one of the biggest names in music.

The Joss Crowley directed feature will drop viewers at the very place Twain got her start — Timmins, Ontario, which, prior to her rise to fame, wasn't exactly the home of country music. From there, we’ll follow her to her total domination of the genre, from her relocation to Nashville, her first signing with a label, and her courtship with Mutt Lange, who would not only become her husband, but also the producer who backed her when she prepared to drop her The Woman in Me album that launched her to celebrity status. Along with hearing from the queen herself, audiences will also learn from other artists as to how Twain’s music and career shaped them. Included in the interview lineup will be Lionel Richie, Orville Peck, Diplo, and Avril Lavigne — quite an interesting bunch if you ask us.

Along with the big announcement, those behind the production have dropped a trailer reminding us of all the creative and campy moments that have highlighted Twain’s over three decade spanning career. She’ll dig in on the hard stuff, like what being a woman in a male dominated profession has been like for her, the crushing blows dealt by her divorce from Lange, and how she always refused to toe the line even when it could have meant the end of her career. Along with transporting us to the past, the doc also looks to the future with the popstar speaking about her upcoming sixth album.

Image via Netflix

But wait, there’s more. Twain will also be dropping Not Just a Girl (The Highlights), a compilation album of all her biggest hits along with a brand new tune. On it, you can expect to hear the sounds of our favorite songs including “Honey I’m Home,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and, (of course, because the release would be criminal without it,) “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Take in Twain in all her glory in the trailer for Not Just a Girl below and lace up those boots, grab your cowboy hat, and get ready to witness the rise and continuation of a star when the documentary hits Netflix on July 26.