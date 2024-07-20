The Big Picture Charmed shaped my love of television at 12 years old, sparking a lifelong admiration for the show's magic, female-led cast, and nostalgia.

Prue Halliwell, as a fellow older sister, resonated deeply, standing out with a compelling backstory and realistic sibling dynamics.

Charmed and Prue Halliwell will forever hold a special place in my heart, shaping my most formative years and providing comfort.

Shannen Doherty, the actress best known for her roles as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, Heather Duke in Heathers, and Prue Halliwell in Charmed, sadly passed away from cancer on July 13. Since the news broke, fans and colleagues of Doherty have been sharing their condolences and fondest memories of the actress — from Doherty’s fellow Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs to long-time bestie and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar. As a fan myself, I’ve been wrestling with my own feelings over the news. After all, the death of an actor is a tricky thing. Since you don’t know them personally, there are no personal memories to reflect on, and there’s nothing to properly grieve aside from the admiration you’ve held for the person over the years. For me, that admiration of Doherty has run for over a decade, and she helped shape not only my preteen years but also my love of television as a whole.

Charmed (1998) Three Halliwell sisters discover that they are descendants of a line of good female witches and are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft known as the "Power of Three." Release Date October 7, 1998 Cast Rose McGowan , Shannen Doherty Holly Marie Combs , Alyssa Milano Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 8 Number of Episodes 178

‘Charmed’ Was the First TV Show I Fell in Love With

Back when I was 12 years old, I was coasting through Netflix searching for something to watch. My tastes were still forming, and I was not yet comfortable in my own skin; everything was still new in my young eyes. So, when I came across Charmed, I was curious. After all, it was around spooky season when I was scrolling, and it was a show about witches. What could be more fitting? I figured I would give the first episode a try and see what I thought, discover whether it was too mature or too intricate for me to enjoy. So I pressed play, and that decision changed everything for me. I was instantly transported into the Halliwell house and subsequently introduced to the Halliwell sisters, welcomed into their world of magic, mischief, mystique, and above all, sisterly love. It was so grown-up, yet had a childlike spark to it that made it feel so eternal, and to this day it still feels like a warm hug every time I revisit it. Charmed quickly became my favorite show, and to this day I count it as the first show I ever truly loved.

Charmed had its ups and its downs like any other show, with those downs mainly in its later seasons, and there were certainly storylines and episodes I didn’t care for, but, as a whole, I look back on the show with such fondness. There are even episodes that I can attribute to specific moments in my life, they had that much significance. I distinctly remember watching the Season 1 episode “Out of Sight” after a Christmas Parade while drinking hot chocolate. I have a memory of watching the Season 5 premiere, when Phoebe turns into a mermaid, on a portable DVD player while camping. Charmed shaped so much of my early teenagehood, and it’s stuck with me even now, a decade later. I truly believe the show is responsible for my love of television, movies, and pop culture in general, and I will forever be grateful for it.

'Charmed's Prue Halliwell Was My First Favorite Character

Close

Prue, Piper (Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) each captured my heart in their own distinct way, but it was Prue that I truly gravitated towards. When I’ve shared this tidbit in the past, I’ve been questioned about it, as it isn’t often that someone deems Prue as their favorite Halliwell sister. I can’t quite place my finger on what it was that first drew me to her. All I know is that, from the very first episode, I felt a connection to Prue that never wavered, which made Season 4 onward quite difficult for me. Not unwatchable, but difficult. Perhaps it’s because out of all the sisters, I saw myself in Prue the most — more so now as a young woman in my twenties, but the sprinklings were there when I was entering my teen years.

From the very first moment we meet Prue, we understand that she is quite closed off. She’s a bit cold to anyone who isn’t Piper, she’s short, she’s stubborn, and yet, you can tell she is quite broken under her hard-as-stone demeanor. Prue isn’t a horrible character by any means, but she was forced to grow up far too quickly and take on a more adult role as the eldest sibling after her mother's death. Even though she’s established early on as the most powerful of the three, the most important role for Prue is being a sister to Piper and Phoebe, keeping them safe in any way she can. It takes Prue and Phoebe a while to truly mend their complicated relationship, which is one of Charmed’s more realistic and interesting arcs. Obviously, they work it out, but it's a rocky start to their relationship and a unique way to kick off the series, considering the entire foundation of the “Power of Three” depends on the sisterly bond between Prue, Piper, and Phoebe. Charmed depicted a more realistic side of sibling relationships, in that it’s not always perfect like television and movies so often tend to portray.

A lot of instances stick out in my mind when it comes to choosing my favorite Prue Halliwell moments. There’s the episode when she first realized she could astral project, (I’m a firm believer that Prue had the coolest powers, don’t fight me!). In the Season 2 episode “P3 H20,” when she and her sisters go to the summer camp to face the demon that killed their mom, Prue also manages to overcome her fear of drowning to save kids from a similar fate, all the while coming to terms with her grief by facing it head-on after shoving it down for so many years. In another episode, "Primrose Empath," she's nearly driven mad because of the sheer emotional toll having emphatic powers takes on her. On a more humorous note, there's also the episode "Which Prue Is It, Anyway?", where she clones herself (x3) to triple her powers in an attempt to protect herself from a demon. There are so many more incredible Prue moments worth mentioning; I could go on and on and never list them all.

'Charmed' and Prue Halliwell Will Always Hold a Special Place in My Heart

Image Via the WB

Maybe it’s because I too am an older sister like Prue that I gravitated towards her, though I am blessed to have not gone through the hardships she and her siblings faced throughout their lives. But I don’t think my connection to Prue is one that stems from an actual personal similarity. I think it just comes down to the simple fact that I simply find comfort in her character. There’s no scientific reasoning behind it, no cut-and-dry answer to it, Prue Halliwell is just a comfort character to me in every sense of the word. Maybe some of it stems from the fact that she was my first favorite character, so there’s some serious nostalgia surrounding her, but even on rewatches, that sense of adoration and admiration never seems to fade.

Prue may not have been everyone’s favorite Charmed character, and subsequently, Shannen may not have been everyone’s favorite cast member, but she was mine, and she helped shape my most formative years. I’m not quite sure who I would be as a person if it weren’t for Charmed, Prue, and Shannen Doherty. Maybe that sounds dramatic, but it’s the truth. It’s been over a decade since I first fell for Charmed, and it, Prue, and Shannen still hold such a special place in my heart, and I’ll forever hold on to that. Rest in peace, Shannen, and Blessed Be.

Charmed is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO