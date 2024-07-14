The Big Picture Shannen Doherty has passed away at 53 after battling cancer for nearly a decade.

From Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 to charming and resilient Prue Halliwell in Charmed, she left a powerful mark on TV.

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Doherty continued to act, inspiring fans with her strength and perseverance.

In heartbreaking news, Shannen Doherty, beloved actress known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, has passed away at the age of 53. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Doherty bravely fought the disease for nearly a decade. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing in a statement to People, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty moved to Los Angeles with her family as a child, starting her acting career at the tender age of 10 in Father Murphy. She quickly caught the eye of Michael Landon, who cast her as Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie when she was just 11. Her early career also included a recurring role on the family series Our House with Wilfred Brimley.

Doherty burst onto the scene in 1990, captivating audiences as Brenda Walsh on Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210. Alongside her on-screen twin brother, Brandon, played by Jason Priestley, the Walshes navigated the opulent yet tumultuous world of Beverly Hills. The show's immense popularity brought with it an unprecedented level of scrutiny and media attention, particularly focused on Doherty.

The romance between Brenda and Dylan, portrayed by the late Luke Perry, became a cultural touchstone, with their relationship's ups and downs making headlines. The first season's storyline, where Brenda considers losing her virginity, sparked significant controversy. Her later breakup with Dylan, who then pursued her best friend Kelly (Jennie Garth), further intensified the drama, cementing Beverly Hills, 90210 as a pioneering show that addressed issues like drug abuse and racism.

The series' success led to Doherty being labeled a diva by the press, often painted as the cast member fans loved to hate. Despite this, she remained a pivotal part of the show for 111 episodes, eventually departing amid reports of on-set friction, particularly with Garth. However, time healed old wounds, and Doherty returned to the franchise for the 2008 reboot 90210 and the 2019 revival BH90210.

Life After '90210'

Image via MegaCon

Following her departure from Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty found success again with Charmed. As Prue Halliwell, the eldest of three witch sisters, she starred alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. Doherty not only acted in the series but also directed several episodes, leaving a lasting mark on the show until her character's untimely death at the end of season three. Doherty spoke with Collider about her time on Charmed just a few months ago during a panel hosted by Arezou Amin at MegaCon in Florida.

Doherty's film career featured standout performances in cult classics like Heathers, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and Kevin Smith's Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Her television work extended beyond her most famous roles, with appearances in series like North Shore and Riverdale, and numerous TV movies. Despite her cancer diagnosis in 2015, Doherty continued to work, starring in TV movies such as Dying to Belong and List of a Lifetime. Though she announced she was in remission in 2017, the cancer returned and spread by 2019. Her battle with the disease was public and courageous, as she continued to inspire fans with her resilience.

In June 2023, Doherty revealed she was undergoing radiation for cancer that had spread to her brain. Her strength and determination throughout her illness were a testament to her character, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the screen.